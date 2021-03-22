Leeds Elementary School's virtual program to plant the seed of literacy for kids

"Each class was able to record their part of a winter program and, then share it electronically with mom and dad, grandparents or whatever family member wanted to take part," Nash added.

Even better, students were given ingredients and a recipe for "Snowman Soup," which they could make with their families.

This level of engagement is important, according to Principal Ron Koch, because it gives kids a chance to show the progress they've been making during a not very normal school year.

More than that, it allowed families to get involved in a meaningful way.

That was certainly the case with Megan Malenosky, a Leeds 1st grade teacher and a mom.

"My kids are super excited about this," she said, adding that the video can be played at any point over the weekend. "We can schedule it so the entire family can enjoy it."

Which was what Koch wanted to hear.

"Our teachers have worked really hard to make our Family Literacy Events both COVID-friendly and highly engaging to students, he said.

These programs allow the school to partner with local organizations.