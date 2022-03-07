Local students gain literary appreciation whole advancing to state Poetry Out Loud contests

SIOUX CITY -- An actor can use motion to convey an appropriate sentiment to an audience.

But a person reciting a poem can't act out a scene with her body. Instead, she must rely on vocal reflection and the emotions that register on her face.

In other words, acting is showing and telling. Poetry recitations requires more telling than showing.

At least, that's what Grace Powell, a Dakota Valley High School sophomore, discovered while competing at the Northwest Iowa regional leg of the National Poetry Out Loud competition, which was held Feb. 20 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center.

"I'm used to performing instead of reciting," Powell, an actor in countless LAMB Arts Regional Theatre productions and a Poetry Out Loud newcomer, explained. "Reading a poem, conveying its meaning with your voice is very challenging."

Apparently, she scored a hit with the judges.

Powell will be advancing to the South Dakota Poetry Out Loud competition, taking place in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

"Because she lives in Dakota Dunes, Grace will become the first LAMB School of Theatre and Music student to qualify for the South Dakota state contest," LAMB executive director Diana Wooley said. "In all of the years that LAMB has sponsored the Northwest Iowa Poetry Out Loud competitions, our contestants have all been Iowans."

Indeed, Bishop Heelan Catholic High School senior Mara Aesoph, North High School senior Jami Denne and Sacred Heart eighth grader Ruby Lamoreux will be among the LAMB students who are advancing to this year's Iowa Poetry Out Loud competition.

So is Trinity Brunsting, a Le Mars Community High School junior and a Poetry Out Loud first-timer.

Due to COVID concerns, the Iowa Poetry Out Loud competition, which was slated to take place on Sunday, March 6, became a virtual event.

"We had to record our poetry recitations for the judges," Brunsting said. "That made it a bit easier because I could start over if I messed up."

It was also a bit more difficult since Brunsting, who has acted in productions at the Sioux City Community Theatre and the Le Mars Community Theatre, enjoys working in front of an audience.

"There is such a thing as good nervousness," she said. "You can use your nerves to bring energy to your performance."

Powell agrees.

A musician as well as an actor, she used her stage experience when reciting Gwendolyn Brooks' "A Song in the Front Yard" for Poetry Out Loud judges.

"In poems, you're trying to be convincing even if the words you're using aren't common," Powell said. "For instance, one of my poems used the word 'chanticleer,' which is something I never heard of before."

(Chanticleer is an old-timey name given to a rooster.)

Powell enjoys learning new vocabulary, which is a key Poetry Out Loud component.

A collaboration between the National Endowment for the Arts and Poetry Foundation, Poetry Out Loud helps high school students master public speaking skills, build self confidence and about learn literary history.

Since the program started in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools across American participate in Poetry Out Loud.

Statewide or jurisdictional winners will advance to the National contest, which will be held virtually. All 55 state and jurisdictional finalists will participate in the national semifinals, which will stream online on May 1, with the top nine students advancing to the national finals, that will stream on June 5.

Poetry Out Loud offers more than $100,000 in prizes and school stipends each year.

If Powell advances beyond the South Dakota State Poetry Out Loud contests, her school will receive funds to purchase poetry books for their library.

"I'm really starting to like poetry," she said. "This will encourage more teenagers to read poetry."

Despite that, poetry will never take the place of movies, which is an obsession of Powell's.

"I love my rom-coms too much," she said, noting that the 2013 Rachel McAdams vehicle "About Time" is a personal favorite.

Reciting the August Segrest poem "Across the Street" inside LAMB's Black Box Theatre, Brunsting said the performing arts has helped her in school.

"Memorizations, whether in a script or a poem, can be applied in any subject," she said.

It has also given Brunsting the confidence to pursue her dreams.

"When I go off to college, I'd love to either study acting or become an attorney," she said. "I owe a lot of that to being comfortable in front of people."

