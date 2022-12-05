Longtime NAIA volunteer wants everyone to have a good impression of Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Vanessa Cantoni and Sude Gundogan may be teammates on the Columbia College (Missouri) Cougars women's volleyball team, but they were competitors when it came to the game of Jenga.

"You have to have a steady hand and show plenty of courage," Cantoni, a Curitiba, Brazil native said while pulling a Jenga block at the bottom of the tower.

"Ooh, it's wobbly," Gundogan, a native of Istanbul, Turkey, explained while gingerly pulling a block towards the top. "We don't play Jenga in Turkey."

Wendy Beavers, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) volunteer executive board member, smiled as the two girls burned off some steam before their next NAIA Volleyball National Championship matchup at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center.

"We want all of the athletes to have a good experience on the volleyball courts at the Tyson," she said.

Apparently, they also want to introduce them to the game of Jenga in the Tyson's hospitality rooms."

Started on Nov. 30 and continuing until Tuesday, the NAIA Volleyball National Championships has brought the nation's best women collegiate volleyball players representing a field of 48 teams.

Coming from all across the country, the women converge in Sioux City for the bragging rights of becoming the nation's top volleyball team.

Beavers has been a volunteer with the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Tournament for the past dozen years. In addition, she's been a volunteer with the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Tournament since 1998.

Today, she supervises many of the NAIA volunteers.

"My husband Michael and I were volunteers the first time the NAIA National Championships came to the Tyson," Beavers, a rural Lawton, Iowa resident, said. "We've been coming back for every tournament since then."

Initially, the Beavers began volunteering as a way to set a good example for their daughter Sheenah Tonga, then age 14, and Michael Beavers Jr., then age 8.

"We wanted our kids to understand the importance of volunteerism," Beavers explained. "Volunteering means making a difference."

The Beavers also enjoyed making friends with their fellow volunteers.

"During the early years, we'd have as many as 200 volunteers," she said. "Now, we have fewer volunteers but we have more responsibilities."

The most important responsibility is to represent Siouxland well.

"For the athletes, this tournament is what they've been working towards," Beavers said. "This is their World Series or their Super Bowl."

And at least for a moment in time, Siouxland also represent the home base for the out-of-town athletes and their families.

"A volunteer wants all of the athletes to enjoy the amenities offered at the Tyson," Beavers explained. "Whether it is for food options, workout facilities or ATM machines, we point them in right direction."

Volunteers also need to be knowledgeable about shopping, dining and sightseeing opportunities in the community -- for example, they should be able to provide the fastest, most direct routes to places like the Southern Hills Mall.

"Volleyball and basketball tournaments tend to take place when it is cold outside," Beavers said. "We don't want anyone to get lost or stranded."

Which could easily happen since teams can be coming from anywhere in the United States.

Or, in some cases, teams may be playing close to home.

Indeed, Beaver's daughter Sheenah Tonga played on the Morningside Mustangs women's basketball team when they secured a spot in NAIA National Tournament.

"Our kids ended up enjoying volunteering as much as Michael and I do," she said.

It helps that Beavers has a long history of working with the public. She works in the home healthcare field when she isn't volunteering her time.

But she readily admits that the national tournaments remain special.

"The girls have worked so hard to get to this point," Beavers said. "Coming to the National Championships in Sioux City represents a dream come true."

She wants everyone's stay in Sioux City to be a pleasant one.

"Whether or not they get to take home some NAIA hardware, I want the athletes to leave with a good impression of Sioux City," Beavers said.