Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy is more important than ever, Sioux City leaders say

SIOUX CITY -- Music director Sandra Pearson was all smiles while conducting her choir through a riveting rendition of Percy Grey Jr.'s "Heal the Land."

"We've got to heal the land because there is a whole lot of hurt going on," she said in the middle of a Jan. 6 rehearsal. "My prayer is to heal the land."

A veteran church music director, Pearson will be conducting an all-community choir honoring the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of Siouxland's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration.

The event, which includes speakers and local dignitaries, will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Kingdom Ministries Church, 2000 Military Rd., for the very first time, according to the Rev. Afolabi Ehikioya.

"We are honored to host this year's Martin Luther King Day celebration," Ehikioya, a native of Nigeria, explained. "It will allow many people to see our church."

Kingdom Ministries, a new nondenominational Pentecostal church, moved into the building, which previously housed Concordia Lutheran Church, in October 2021.

"The community has opened its heart for me and my family," Ehikioya, who had previously been a pastor in Tampa, Florida, said. "We want to return the love."

The MLK Community Choir, a staple at every Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, is made up of choir members from a number of local churches in addition to people simply wanting to participate.

"Everybody is invited to join our choir, regardless of race or religion," Pearson. "It isn't a Black thing or a white thing. We can all learn from the legacy of Dr. King."

For many years, Siouxland's annual MLK activities have been a passion for Pearson and her husband Andrew Pearson, who are both longtime Sioux City Community School District employees.

"Originally, we celebrated Dr. King's birthday during an annual program held at East Middle School," Andrew Pearson explained. "I credit people like (former East Middle School Principal) Tom Peterson, (former outreach specialist) Tito Parker and (former Sioux City School Superintendent) Larry Williams for helping to get the ball rolling."

Since then, the Martin Luther King Day celebration, now sponsored by the Sioux City NAACP chapter, the Human Rights Commission and Mary Treglia Community House, has become a community-wide party, complete with prominent speakers and special musical guests.

"For as long as he's been in town, (current Sioux City Community School District Superintendent) Paul Gausman has played drums for us," Andrew Pearson said. "If Dr. Gausman is free, he said he'll always be our drummer. He's actually very good at it."

But it is also students who deserve a special shout out, according to Andrew Pearson.

"It is the young people who are our future," he said. "East Middle School students continue to be a part of the MLK program to this day."

According to Sandra Pearson, MLK's calls for unity are as relevant now than they've ever been.

"We need unity because we are all in this together," Pearson said, quoting from Hezekiah Walker's spiritual "I Need to Survive." "I pray for you, you pray for me. I love you, I need you to survive. I won't harm you with words from my mouth. I love you, I need you to survive."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.