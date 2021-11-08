Morningside STEM students get hands-on experience at Career Academy

SIOUX CITY -- A sheep's heart is slippery, slimy and, let's be honest, a little bit stinky.

But to Morningside STEM Elementary School fifth grader Maggie Tadesse, the heart of a sheep was also fascinating. (STEM is short for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.)

"It was really cool because parts of it were really hard while other parts were sort of squishy," she said, smiling at the experience. "I never touched a real heart before."

Maggie was one of the Sioux City Community School Districts students participating in a new "Fridays are for Fifth Graders" programs, held at the the downtown Career Academy.

"Each week, students from a different elementary school get the chance to explore potential careers or discover course pathways," program coordinator Mackenzie Hiserote explained. "The fifth graders have the opportunity to interact with high school students and Career Academy staff while learning about math, engineering and different areas of science."

Which was good news for Maggie, who wants to go into cardiology when she grows up.

"I like helping people and that's exactly what a cardiologist does," she said confidently.

So, touching a sheep's heart didn't deter Maggie.

"Nope, not at all," said the future cardiologist.

Giving students a unique, hands-on experience was what Fridays are for Fifth Graders is all about, Hiserote said.

"Students tend to gravitate towards professions that they already know," she said. "They know what a teacher does or what their parents do. That's what they've been exposed to."

"Career Academy will open the eyes of fifth graders to all of the other career options," Hiserote added.

That is important to girls like Maggie, who may overlook careers in health, engineering or, even, fire protection, if they are not being presented as options.

Like Maggie, Morningside STEM fifth grader Laila McWilliams wants to go into the field of medicine.

"I want to either be a nurse or a surgeon when I grow up," she said. "Science is my favorite subject and you use it a lot when you go into medicine."

Laila said she liked touching the sheep's heart, after her initial fears subsided.

"It was gross at first but then I got used to it," she said. "Plus there were little parts of the heart (ventricles) where you could put your fingers."

One thing that Laila wasn't comfortable doing was fire science, in which she needed to carry an injured person on a stretcher.

"I was afraid I'd trip over my feet and drop somebody," she said.

According to Hiserote, that is a perfectly reasonable experience.

"We're allowing kids to experience things they end up loving as well as things that will lead them to have second thoughts," she said. "They're either going to love something or not love it. It works both ways."

Nevertheless, Maggie is determined to become a cardiologist someday.

"Seeing a sheep's heart up close was really interesting," she said. "I liked having it in my hands."

