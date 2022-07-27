Nearly 120 paddlers to retrace Lewis and Clark's Missouri River trek

Even as a young boy, Norm Miller was enamored with the story of explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and their quest to see the United States in the days following the Louisiana Purchase.

During 2004, the bicentennial year of the Corps of Discovery Expedition, he decided to take a page out of the journals of Lewis and Clark.

Miller paddled up the Missouri River in a canoe, set out by foot over the Continental Divide to the Columbia River, before descending to the Pacific Ocean.

"I wanted to see America the same way that Lewis and Clark saw it, bugs and all," the Livingston, Montana, man explained.

Eighteen years later, Miller, now a historian, writer and photographer, will again be on the trail of Lewis and Clark.

On Saturday, he and approximately 120 other paddlers from around the world will converge on a Missouri River rendezvous that begins below South Dakota's Fort Randall Dam to South Sioux City on around Aug. 5.

Like Miller, many of the participants have already paddled the entire Missouri River, from Montana to St. Louis or the Gulf of Mexico. They are also members of Missouri River Paddlers, a website Miller started years ago.

"This will be the largest gathering of Missouri River alumni to be in the same place at the same time," Miller explained. "We'll have many individuals who've achieved paddling records, including Scott Mestrezat, who is the first and only person to use a Stand Up Paddle (SUP) board for the entire 2,400 miles of the Missouri."

The event is dedicated to the memory of Bill Baumgart, a 25-year-old Sioux Center, Iowa, man who attempted to canoe from Montana down the Missouri River in 1988. Tragically, he drowned near Culbertson, Montana.

While Miller didn't know Baumgart personally, he got to know several of the young man's friends.

"Bill kept a journal detailing his canoeing adventure," Miller said. "One of his last entries read: 'My success this summer will not be so much in arriving in St. Louis but what I learn and take along with me for my journey through life.'"

That sentiment resonated with Miller.

"People ask why would anyone want to canoe or kayak their way up or down the Missouri?" he noted. "Doesn't it take a long time? Yes, you're going 25 miles on a good day. Wouldn't it be faster in a boat with a motor? Of course it would be, but that's not the point."

Instead, the trip is as psychologically fulfilling as it is physically draining.

"You spend a lot of time thinking while on the water," Miller explained. "While the trip's important, the journey continues long after you get home."

Until then, Miller said the Missouri River rendezvous is a great way to connect with his fellow paddlers.

"We all have a shared interest in Lewis and Clark as well as a shared passion in paddling the Missouri River," he said. "There's no better way to see America than in a canoe."

