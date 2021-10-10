New outdoor art celebrates diversity of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- For more than a week, a South Korean graffiti artist has been transforming the side of a building into larger-than-life mural art.

Located on the outside wall of J & L Staffing and Recruiting, 219 West Seventh St., are illustrations of three young ladies, dressed in traditional Korean hanbok dresses, surrounded by compass flowers.

The girls, all of mixed heritage, are meant to represent the melting pot that is Sioux City. The work is expected to be completed by Sunday.

The artist behind the mural is Chris Changyang Shim, a 32-year-old artist who grew up in the countryside near Seoul, South Korea.

Known professionally as Royyal Dog, he initially wanted to draw a graffiti style of art called Manhwa, which is similar to Japanese Manga or comic book art.

"I loved Hip-Hop music and culture," he said. "Graffiti was a big part of that culture."

So was a style of photorealism that Royyal Dog uses for mural art. Using conventional paints as well as spray paint, his work is known for its color and attention to detail.

"Nothing is more depressing than a black, gray or white wall," he said. "Art can make a wall spring to life."

Local civic leaders seem to be in agreement.

An all-day Alley Art Festival was held in downtown Sioux City on Sept. 25, giving local artists a chance to use brick walls as artistic canvas.

Royyal Dog's own salute to Sioux City -- a partnership between the city and J & L Staffing -- is the latest piece of a multi-million-dollar, multi-year project to revamp West Seventh Street. More murals are scheduled to be painted on the West Seventh Corridor in the next year or so.

"People do like watching me paint," Royyal Dog said. "They will keep tabs on progress. It almost seems like I'm putting on a bit of a show. My scaffolding becomes like a stage."

It is in this setting where is entirely comfortable.

First gaining attention for his art in the United States in 2016, Royyal Dog has created a full-scaled mural in tribute to the late NBA star Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles as well as a special mural saluting First Lady Michelle Obama in Chicago.

Next up, Royyal Dog would like to complete a mural of hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg he began a while back.

Mostly, he'd like to continue to paint murals that celebrate multiculturalism.

"We all come from different heritages," Royyal Dog said. "We should be proud of where we're from."

