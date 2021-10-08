North High School plays dramatizes debate between faith and science

SIOUX CITY -- A mysterious illness ravages a small Midwestern town, causing a heated debate between modern medicine and religious faith.

Sounds a lot like the current controversy surrounding COVID-19 vaccines, right?

According to North High School instructor Tim Hess, Jim Leonard Jr.'s powerful play "Anatomy of Gray" was chosen as a possible play for the school's drama department long before the coronavirus pandemic.

"The play had actually been on our short list for two years," Hess said as student actors rehearsed scenes at the school's auditorium stage a few days before showtime. "Given everything the students have been through during the pandemic, the play is even more relevant now."

The show was performed at the 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. school Oct. 7, 8 and 9.

Surprisingly, "Anatomy of Gray" -- which is set in the tiny town of Gray, Indiana a few years after the Civil War -- was originally written as an allegory of the AIDS epidemic.

"That was the playwright's intent when he wrote it in 2006," Hess said. "Balancing what is God's will against advanced medical science is certainly not a new debate which started with COVID. It has been going on for a very long time."

Still, the show's topicality struck a nerve with Nathan Stokes, who was playing the part of Dr. Galen Gray.

"I've had multiple family members who've passed away from COVID," he explained. "The show hits deep since it has so many ties with what's going on right now."

A 12th grader, Stokes said drama is an excellent vehicle to discuss important issues.

"The play can be interpreted in many different ways because we're not hitting anybody over the head with our viewpoints," he said. "The show can be enjoyed simply as drama."

This was important to Hess, who admitted the pandemic had played havoc with many of the school's most recent productions.

"Last year, we had shows in which actors had to wear face shields during every performance," he said. "Plus we had shows where we had to cast two actors for every part in the event someone had to drop out to quarantine."

With restrictions loosening for actors, crews and audience members, Hess decided to stage "Anatomy of Gray," which required multiple actors to share space on an immense set.

"I really wanted my kids to have an opportunity to perform a strong, well-written, award-winning show," he said. "And this is a very powerful piece that evokes emotions."

For Maddie Longstaff, those emotions usually came in the form of tears.

"I play the part of a young widow and a mom," the 12th grader, explained. "It seems like I do nothing but cry."

Despite that, Longstaff has a trick when it comes to starting the waterworks. Specifically, think of sad thoughts while being made up. By the time the curtain rises, you'll be primed to shed some tears.

"You're not simply reciting lines," she said. "You're actually responding to people and to situations. When you're acting, you have to stay in the moment."

Acting has also proven to be therapeutic for Stokes.

"It allows me to express myself, it allows me to put my energy into something," he said. "Just last week, I had a grandfather pass away. Doing these shows helped me get back into the rhythm of life."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.