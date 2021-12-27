Odebolt United Methodist Church's 1961 Nativity film makes its DVD debut

ODEBOLT, Iowa -- In the Bible, the prophet Isaiah had visions of God in heaven as well as the birth of the baby Jesus in the manger on Christmas Day.

Looking at a DVD reproduction of "The Christmas Story," performed by his church's congregation in 1961, The Rev. Ken Miller also had a vision.

Specifically, the Odebolt United Methodist Church pastor miraculously could still recognize some of the kids in the cast.

"Obviously, they are no longer children since these scenes were filmed more than 60 years ago," Miller, of the Odebolt United Methodist Church, explained. "Back then, they were babies. Now, they're part of our church leadership."

Originally produced in the summer of 1961, more than 180 congregants of the Methodist church were amateur actors for a 40-minute filmed reenactment of the Biblical Christmas Story. It was meant to be a part of its Christmas program.

Now restored, a DVD version of the movie had been shown at the Odebolt Public Library for the past week.

It was also shown prior to Miller's Dec. 24 Christmas Eve service.

"The movie must've been a major undertaking back then," he said. "Very few people had access to color movie film that long ago."

The film would originally have been shown on a reel-to-reel projector. It was later reproduced on VHS. More recently, it was converted to a DVD format.

"Each time the movie was duplicated, it lost a bit of its sharpness," Miller said. "Despite that, the film is in remarkable shape."

This is surprising since the movie had a budget of $150, contributed by the church's Methodist Men's Club.

Produced by the Rev. Paul Huscher, the church's then-pastor, and directed by Mrs. George Hilburn, the film substituted locations in and around Odebolt for Bethlehem.

For instance, a Biblical era marketplace was actually staged in an alleyway between a body shop and a furniture store.

The dry climate where all this took place? That got a made-in-Iowa makeover, where a cornfield stood in for the desert.

While the pivotal scene between the Baby Jesus (Jay Charles Mehrhoff), Mary (alternately played by sisters Sandra and Dorothy Kessler), Joseph (Charles Carstensen) and a band of angels was supposed to be set in December, it was actually filmed on a hot summer night.

Bugs were especially plentiful during this part of the shoot, observers remembered.

Watching the film 60 Christmases after it was made, Miller was amazed at the finished product.

"The audio portion has been lost but we've substituted it with music," he said. "Despite that, it remains a remarkable document of what a small country church could do when everybody pulled together."

Miller lets our a chuckle.

"It surprises me that we could fill a cast with 180 actors, mainly children, for the movie," he noted. "That would be impossible with the shrinking memberships for nearly every church."

Still, the Odebolt United Methodist Church's filmed production of the Christmas Story is as special as ever for the congregation.

"We always get a kick out of seeing in during the Christmas season," Miller said.

