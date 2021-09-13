Ponca's Missouri River Outdoor Expo connects participants with hands-on activities

PONCA, Neb. -- 2021 marks the centennial year of Nebraska State Parks, and Ponca State Park's Lynn Mellick and other organizers were busy, thinking up 100 activities for the 16th annual Missouri River Outdoor Expo.

Taking place at Ponca State Park, 88090 Spur 26E, the popular Outdoor Expo will be held Sept. 18 and Sept. 19. Nearly 1,000 fifth graders from 34 different schools are getting a sneak peek on Sept. 17.

"The best way to connect kids with the outdoors is through plenty of hands-on experience," Mellick explained. "I promise they'll have plenty of things to see and do."

Among this year's new events will be a chance to crack a geode.

A geode is a hollow, spherical-looking rock. If cracked open with a chisel or a hammer, a geode may contain crystal, quartz or other types of minerals inside.

Other new activities will include glass-blowing demonstrations, trick kite flying and even leather carving classes in which participants can take their handiwork home.

"Everybody likes a little souvenir to bring home," Mellick said. "Kids will have a spark of excitement from the Outdoor Expo. Hopefully, they share this excitement with mom and dad, since the expo truly is fun for the entire family."