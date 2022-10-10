Project Rehema president reflects on 25 years of assistance for children in East African nation

SIOUX CITY -- For the past 25 years, Kelli Solsma has had the goal of administering the physical, educational, emotional and spiritual needs to some of the 2.5 million orphans now living in the East African nation of Tanzania.

"I've gone back so many times that I've lost track of the trips," she said. "When I returned to Tanzania back in May, it was either for the 19th or 20th time."

But nothing can match a visit Solsma made in 2003, when she met a Tanzanian girl named Rehema.

"Rehema was seven or eight years old at the time," she explained. "During my three-week stay, Rehema was kicked put of three orphanages because nobody wanted her because she was HIV positive."

Before leaving Tanzania, Solsma made sure Rehema would be in an orphanage where she'd be loved and accepted.

A few months later, Solsma discovered Rehema had died of AIDS. And in 2007, Project Rehema was born in her memory.

"It was too late for Rehema but we wanted her legacy to live on," Solsma, the president of the North Sioux City-based Project Rehema Ministries, explained. "To date, Project Rehema cares for more 115 orphaned and vulnerable children in 18 family units."

Solsma will never use the word orphanage in describing the group homes that are, literally, a safe place for the Tanzanian kids.

"An orphanage sounds like an institution," she said. "Our children are cared for like family with a 'mama' in family units."

Project Rehema Ministries will be presenting "Sing for Africa," a fundraiser for the nonprofit at 7 p.m. Monday at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Fine Arts Building, 1231 Grandview Blvd.

The program will feature music from Jill Miller, Kevin Keane, Kemi Brown, Lydia How, the Matney Sisters, the Celebration Choir, the MLK Choir and the Bishop Heelan Chorale.

The need for the Project Rehema project remains great since HIV is still a stigma.

"Access to medication is limited and many people refuse to take the medicine for fear others would find out they're sick," Solsma explained.

Such issues are common when working with people in a third world country.

So is coming up with ways for people to sustain themselves. This is why a portion of the "Sing for Africa" proceeds will go towards chicken-raising operations in a select number of family unit homes.

"This way, the children will always have fresh eggs in their households and can even sell them to other people," Solsma said.

Over the last quarter-of-a-century, people have asked the question: "Why Africa?"

"Well, why not Africa?" Solsma asked. "I feel incredibly blessed to have found a passion and that passion is to be able to serve God in the capacity to help those in need in Tanzania."

The inspiration will always comes from a girl named Rehema.

"I found out some time later that Rehema is also the Swahili word meaning compassion or mercy," Solsma said. "We may not have been able to save the Rehema that I met. But we will do everything that we can to save the orphaned and vulnerable Tanzanian children who've come after her."