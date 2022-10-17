Protecting precious prairie land for a future generation

BRONSON, Iowa -- Growing up, Scott Wendel remembered herding cattle on horseback at the farm, founded by his grandpa Vern in 1912 who later sold the more than 2,000 acres of land to Wendel's dad Al.

"I grew up in the Loess Hills," Wendel, now an Omaha resident, said of the property that is located along Whiskey Creek, near Bronson, Iowa in rural Woodbury County. "It was beautiful then and it is beautiful now."

Wendel, along with his two surviving siblings, Elizabeth Moulton and Charles Wendel, both of Omaha, have donated 113 acres of their family's Century Farm to the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation (INHF), a private nonprofit conservation group that works to protect and restore the state's land, water and wildlife.

According to the INHF, the Wendel Family's ecologically rich area will be forever protected from development pressures of the nearby Sioux City.

This is important since the property is not only distinguished by its location in the Loess Hills -- a geologic stretch found along a 200-mile stretch of Iowa, along the Missouri River as well as along China's Yellow River -- but also for a unique east-west orientation of the hills which produces incredible vistas.

By protecting this portion of the prairie remnant, grass and wildflower seeds can be used in restoration projects throughout the state.

In total, more than 50 species of prairie plants have been identified on the Wendel's land -- some of which are quite rare since the this remnant prairie has never been tilled.

"They found some rare wildflowers on the land," Scott's wife Sandy Wendel explained. "I am told that very few places will have such pristine untilled wildflowers like this in the state."

Scott Wendel said he didn't always appreciate the land when he was growing up.

"I attended school in Sioux City and always considered myself a city kid who grew up on a farm," he explained. "On the other hand, my city friends thought farm living sounded pretty nice."

Eventually, Wendel left the farm for college. After graduating he relocated to Omaha, where he began a career as an educator and, then, a sales manager.

"I consider education and sales to be pretty similar," he said with a laugh. "As a teacher, I educated little kids and in sales, I educated bigger kids."

Yet Wendel was always proud of his family's legacy.

"Not only did my grandfather's farm survive the Great Depression, it grew larger," Wendel said. "My dad wasn't given the farm. He purchased it, turning the land into a big operation, raising cattle and hog."

More importantly, Wendel's family wanted to be good stewards of the land in addition to being civil leaders.

"I wanted to keep that tradition alive," he said.

"Families like the Wendels, who are thinking about what property will be in 50 or 100 years, are the people who make the work on INHF work," INHF president Joe McGovern said. "Conservation in Iowa happens when people care about the next generation of people, plants and animals."

Wendel said the remnant prairie land, which will now be known as the Wendel Prairie Preserve, is a legacy his family will be proud of.

It also brings back many memories of the time he spent on the farm.

"The memories of herding cattle on horseback in the Loess Hills are what life is all about," Wendel said. "Our family is honored to preserve this precious footprint forever through the INHF."