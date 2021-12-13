Santa's House brings old-school smiles in a historical downtown location

SIOUX CITY -- Fernanda Hernandez Villanueva, 10, asked Santa Claus for a tablet while her brother Daniel, 8, wanted a Nintendo video game console.

Their little brother Derek, 4, was very exacting in his gift request for Ol' Saint Nick.

"I want a monster truck," he said emphatically. "A remote-controlled monster truck."

The Hernandez Villanueva siblings were among the kids making a pilgrimage to Santa's House, which is located at 501 Fourth St., the former home of Thorpe & Co. Jewellers.

This year, Santa's House will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Presented by UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Partners, a visit to Santa's House has become an annual tradition for Siouxland family for the past 32 Christmases.

Well, that isn't quite true, according to volunteer manager Mary O'Brien.

"Last year, Santa's House was replaced with Santa in the Window," she explained. "Due to COVID-19 concerns, Santa had to be behind glass at the Warrior Hotel. He communicated with children by microphone."

Now with the loosening of pandemic restrictions, Santa's House is back with a few changes.

In the past, kids could frost their own Christmas sugar cookies. Now, such cookies are prepackaged as a take-home snack. Similarly, craft supplies and instructions were placed in bags for pick-up.

While masks are still mandatory, children could at least share some personal time with Santa.

"That's the fun part," O'Brien said. "A visit with Santa is a memory that children will remember their entire life. It's pretty common for moms and dads to tell their kids about their own memories of Santa's House."

But creating a place where such memories can be made isn't always an easy thing.

It takes between 20-25 volunteers to keep Santa's House ho-ho-homey.

In fact, O'Brien admitted it was hard securing the services of Santa's House's most essential worker.

"We had a bit of a Santa shortage for a while," she said. "Luckily, our volunteers came through for us."

Santa's House proceeds will go towards supporting programs such as St. Luke's College scholarships, pet therapy and more. During the past three decades, Santa's House has raised more than $365,000 for many of the hospital's programs.

Even better, Santa's House puts a smile on the face of an average 0f 3,000 visitors each holiday season.

"At a time when everything is so high-tech, a visit to Santa's House is the ultimate old-school experience," O'Brien said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.