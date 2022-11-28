Santa's House gets new second-floor digs to celebrate the season

SIOUX CITY -- Just in time for the holidays, The Gifted Boutique, 422 Pierce St., will have a new second-floor tenant with a very familiar face.

That's right, Kris Kringle and his Mrs. have taken over the upper level of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's downtown gift shop, providing Santa's House with approximately 4,000-square-feet of space.

"Santa Claus has a nice home away from home this year," UnityPoint volunteer services manager Mary O'Brien said, showing off the big man's new digs. "Though 4,000-square-feet will fill up quickly when there are a lot of families here at one time."

O'Brien made that discovery during a sneak preview of Santa's House, which occurred after Nov. 21's Downtown for the Holidays Lighted Parade.

"We hit a few snags that first night," she said. "Things should be fine when we officially open for the season."

This will occur soon enough.

Santa's House will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, between Dec. 6 and Dec. 18.

Started as a fundraising event by St. Luke's Auxiliary 33 years ago, Santa's House has become an annual tradition for at least two generations of Siouxland residents.

"We've had moms and dads who've come to Santa's House when they were kids," O'Brien said. "They've kept happy memories of Santa's House after all those years."

There's plenty of things to see, do and remember at Santa's House.

While admission to Santa's House is free, a small fee will be charged if kids want to make a craft or munch on any of Mrs. Claus' homemade cookies.

Similarly, games like the ever-popular "Pin the Nose on the Reindeer" requires a small charge but O'Brien said the cost remains minimal.

"Even in our Santa's Gift shop section, all gifts are $10 or below," she said.

A chat with Santa Claus is free. A photo with the North Pole native can be purchased for as little as $3.

Which isn't bad since Santa's House operates with an all-volunteer staff while all of its proceeds benefit the many projects of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Partners.

Since 1989, Santa's House has raised more than $264,000 to benefit Siouxland by providing funding for such programs as UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and its behavioral and mental health services.

"Santa's House can bring as many as 5,000 visitors on any given holiday season," O'Brien said. "That's a lot of happy faces who come through our doors every year."