Sioux Center brothers competing in new Fox reality series

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Alex and Derek Koops spend as many as 16 hours creating an unusual form of art.

Want to see it? Well, you'd better not blink, because the art produced by the twin brothers may be gone in a matter of seconds.

"That's the thing with art in motion," Alex Koops said. "It isn't meant to last."

The Koops make domino art. They design and set up projects built out of thousands of dominos.

With pulleys, ping-pong balls and other obstructions, the brothers -- both Dordt University juniors -- construct Rube Goldberg-style models that will cause a chain reaction when the dominos fall.

Not only do the Koops have a popular DaksDominos YouTube channel, they're also contestants on "Domino Masters," a new series hosted by "Modern Family" star Eric Stonestreet.

The series -- where "teams of domino enthusiasts go head-to-head in a toppling tournament to create mind-blowing masterpieces, with infinite possibilities and thousands of tiles and unique kinetic devices" -- features 16 three-member team competing in a bracket format.

Along with their friend Lyle Broughton, of Hopkinton, Mass, the Koops Brothers will represent Team Dominerds, beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.

"On YouTube, we have about 200,000 subscribers," Derek said. "On Fox, the audiences will be so much larger."

With a greater audience comes greater pressure.

"When we're filming YouTube videos, there are no time constraints," Alex explained. "On 'Domino Masters,' everything is timed and we're racing against the clock."

Luckily, the Koops have more than a decade of domino art under their belts.

"About 10 years ago, we saw a guy by the name of Kinetic King on (the NBC's talent competition) 'America's Got Talent,'" Derek said. "He built all of these crazy contraptions that we thought were really cool."

Following YouTube videos of the Kinetic King as well as other domino artists, the brothers soon started making chain reaction art pieces of their own.

"Eventually, our parents knew what to buy us for Christmas and birthday presents," Alex said. "Now, we own more than 20,000 dominos."

Their hobby soon began taking over mom and dad's house.

"Luckily, our parents have a second living room that is the perfect place to set up dominos," Derek said.

Hopefully, the Koops will find a way to monetize their art.

"I'm a business major and Derek is a digital media major," Alex said. "We consider our YouTube channel a business, plus we're already creating projects for other companies."

This includes McDonald's in Australia, which hired the brothers to create a McChicken sandwich, made entirely of dominos.

It may sound good being able to turn a hobby into a business. But isn't it disappointing to see all of your hard work topple over like, well, a row of dominos.

"Actually, buildings things out of dominos is very relaxing," Alex said. "There is something really therapeutic watching rows of dominos fall, one right after another."

