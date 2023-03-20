SIOUX CITY -- Sometimes, March goes out like a lion and, sometimes, it goes out like a lamb.

If Sioux City Art Center developmental coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen has her way, the month will go out like a March Hare.

Indeed, the entire atrium of the 225 Nebraska St. facility is being transformed into an "Alice in Wonderland"-worthy spectacle for a "Through the Looking Glass" Gala, from 6 - 9 p.m. Friday.

"Our spring gala will be unlike anything you've seen or attended before," Webber-Dreeszen said. "There will be delights to be discovered around every corner."

Since the festivities will follow a Lewis Carroll "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" theme, things may get weird.

Sure, they'll be food, drinks, music and, of course, plenty of art to dazzle your senses. But don't be surprised if you'll see strange visions, via a magic mirror.

Plus you'll never know if a Mad Hatter or a Cheshire Cat might make an appearance.

"I'm hoping that the Queen of Hearts won't come," Webber-Dreeszen said. "When I was a kid, it would creep me out when the Queen would say 'Off with their heads.' Seems a bit harsh, don't you think?"

The "Alice in Wonderland" theme will continue with a family-friendly "Mad Hatter's Tea Party," from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

"We've spent so much time turning our atrium into a 'Wonderland,' it would've been terrible to tear everything down right away," Webber-Dreeszen said. "So, the 'Mad Hatter's Tea Party' is our April Fool's Day special."

Though chances are great that there will be more treats and fewer tricks.

Children will participate in art projects, be served a special luncheon, test out a "Shrinking Room Photobooth," while holding court with some of their favorite "Alice in Wonderland" characters.

Webber-Dreeszen said a "Through the Looking Glass" Gala had been on the books for a while.

"Once you think about it, 'Alice in Wonderland' captures the visual arts, the performing arts and the literary arts, all at the same time," she explained.

Which is exactly what the Art Center's spring fundraiser is meant to celebrate.

"During this event, we want to raise funds that will allow us to continue to benefit exhibitions and educational programs throughout the year," Webber-Dreeszen said.

That's important since having a vibrant art community helps with tourism.

"I can't tell you how many times an out-of-towner would be amazed that a town the size of Sioux City would have an art center like ours," Webber-Dreeszen said.

Increasingly, art is considered a quality-of-life enhancement.

"Everybody's life improves with a bit more art in it," Webber-Dreeszen said.