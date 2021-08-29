Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash moving downtown

SIOUX CITY -- Even though it was inaugurated 28 years ago, Erin Webber-Dreeszen still reminded herself that this year's ArtSplash will only be the Sioux City Art Center's 27th festival.
"Like most things, the 2020 ArtSplash took a year off due to COVID-19 concerns," Webber-Dreeszen, the Art Center's development coordinator, said of the popular Labor Day weekend event.
And that isn't the only thing which will be unique to this year's ArtSplash.
When it returns on Saturday and Sunday, it will be held entirely on the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus.
2019's ArtSplash was held at Riverside Park. Previously, the festival bounced between Riverside Park, Grandview Park and, originally, near the Anderson Dance Pavilion by the Missouri River.
"During our 'off' year, we had the chance to re-assess ArtSplash's goals and priorities," Webber-Dreeszen explained. "Our goal is to make the festival more accessible to more people than ever before while refocusing our attention to all arts and culture in the region."
More than 50 exhibiting artists will be displaying and selling many of their best pieces all along the courtyard of the Art Center. Joining the artists will be a Kids Fun Zone as well as a multitude of food vendors.
In addition, an eclectic lineup of live entertainment from musicians like The Langleys and Li'l Red & The Medicated Moose Band and magicians like The Amazing Arthur will dazzle audiences during the two-day festival.
Webber-Dreeszen is especially pleased that each of the Art Center's indoor galleries, including its Hands-On Kids Gallery, as well as the Gilchrist Learning Center, will be buzzing with activities all weekend long.
Plus for the first time in ArtSplash history, the Siouxland International Film Festival will be screening many of its most critically-acclaimed movies in the Art Center's newly-updated Stark Lecture Hall.
This fits into Webber-Dreeszen's concept of ArtSplash as a vehicle for types of art.
"Everybody took a hit during the pandemic, especially the arts community," she said. "That is why we're increasing the scope of this year's ArtSplash."
To draw more people to the festival, ArtSplash will have free admission to the public.
According to Webber-Dreeszen, this will allow ArtSplash to feel more like a downtown festival, encouraging attendees to spend time at the Art Center and exploring other nearby events.
In fact, Webber-Dreeszen said facilities like art centers are considered quality-of-life considerations for businesses and individuals moving into communities.
"We frequently host out-of-town guests who are amazed that a community the size of Sioux City can be home to such an outstanding art gallery," she said.