Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash moving downtown

SIOUX CITY -- Even though it was inaugurated 28 years ago, Erin Webber-Dreeszen still reminded herself that this year's ArtSplash will only be the Sioux City Art Center's 27th festival.

"Like most things, the 2020 ArtSplash took a year off due to COVID-19 concerns," Webber-Dreeszen, the Art Center's development coordinator, said of the popular Labor Day weekend event.

And that isn't the only thing which will be unique to this year's ArtSplash.

When it returns on Saturday and Sunday, it will be held entirely on the Sioux City Art Center's 225 Nebraska St. campus.

2019's ArtSplash was held at Riverside Park. Previously, the festival bounced between Riverside Park, Grandview Park and, originally, near the Anderson Dance Pavilion by the Missouri River.

"During our 'off' year, we had the chance to re-assess ArtSplash's goals and priorities," Webber-Dreeszen explained. "Our goal is to make the festival more accessible to more people than ever before while refocusing our attention to all arts and culture in the region."

More than 50 exhibiting artists will be displaying and selling many of their best pieces all along the courtyard of the Art Center. Joining the artists will be a Kids Fun Zone as well as a multitude of food vendors.