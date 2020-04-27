Sioux City East students develop friendship with retirement community residents

"Our student council is made up of some high-achieving kids," she said. "When the schools had to close, all of the students' extracurricular activities were also discontinued. Our kids suddenly needed a new project."

That's when Bickford Retirement Community director Jill Colling was approached.

"The students couldn't go to school due to self-quarantining and my residents, literally, couldn't leave their rooms because of COVID-19 concerns," she explained. "More out of a need to battle isolation, the students reached to our residents at a time when it was mutually beneficial."

The student-to-senior-citizens pen pal program even caught national attention when the New York Times ran a feature story on April 10.

"Isn't that crazy?" Pick asked with a laugh. "They had seen something posted on Facebook and got in contact with us. Still can't believe it actually happened."

For Pick's 10th grader daughter Mazzy, befriending Bickford residents has been eye-opening.

"You feel like you're making a difference in their lives," she said, while attempting some window art. "Then, you realize it is a lot of fun."