SIOUX CITY -- It's easy to see why Zeke Castro was given the nickname "Lightning."

The 18-year-old Sioux City native is known for his rapid-fire jabs while sparring, and a ready smile when he's outside of the boxing ring.

Nowadays, Castro is in training mode. After all, he's prepping for a battle at the Golden Gloves, in Omaha, on Feb. 15.

More significantly, he will also be one of the more than 1,000 boxers, ages 8 - 40, competing in the USA Boxing National Qualifier, March 18 - 25, in Detroit.

"The National Qualifier is the first step towards a possible spot on the U.S.A. Olympic Team Trials for boxers," Castro, who is slated to graduate from North High School in May, explained. "Being in the Olympics has always been a dream of mine."

If he earns a spot, Castro will be joining the ranks of such Olympic pugilists as Muhammed Ali, Sugar Ray Leonard and Oscar De La Hoya.

Which is a pretty lofty goal for the 125-pound fighter with a record of 13 wins and 2 losses.

Luckily, Castro has Mike Farley in his corner.

Farley, along with his cousin Dan Farley, coaches at Sooland Jr. Boxing Club, a 421 Pierce St. gym geared towards youths wanting the learn about the "sweet science."

"Zeke has a lot of heart, but he also has a good head on his shoulders," Mike Farley said, while watching Castro spar in the ring. "The best boxers develop a strategy. Zeke is versatile enough to keep any opponent on his toes."

Just a few week ago, Castro's opponent was his own dad.

Castro's father, Zeke Castro Jr., is a former fighter, and so was his grandfather, Zeke Castro Sr.

"Never get into the ring with your son, thinking he'll go easy on you," Zeke Castro Jr. said with a laugh. "My nose is still a bit swollen."

It was Zeke Castro Jr who encouraged his son to become a boxer.

"I started boxing at age 8, but my dad said I wanted to wear boxing gloves as I got out of the crib," Castro said.

Since then, the young man has been training on a daily basis, getting stronger and gaining confidence.

"People say I'm an entertainer when I get in the ring," Castro said. "That's because I like to put on a show."

But don't let his bravado fool you. His mind is always focused on the win.

"In sports like basketball, you're part of a team," Castro explained. "If you're successful, it's a shared victory."

"In boxing, it is all about you and your opponent," he added. "That puts all of the pressure on you."

It also makes each victory seem even sweeter.

That is what keeps Castro motivated, year after year. And it makes his dream of becoming an Olympic athlete seem more plausible.

"For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be on the Olympic boxing team before becoming a pro fighter," he said. "Things are starting to come together."

However, it is going to cost a lot of money to send Castro to the National Qualifier. Which is why Mike Farley and other members of the Sooland Jr. Boxing Club will have a series of fundraisers, between now and March.

"Man, I've never been to Detroit before," Castro said, chuckling to himself. "That is going to be one long trip."

Yet it may be the start of many more trips.

After Detroit, Castro will have to secure wins at the Golden Gloves and additional trials at other qualifiers to advance to the next level.

With his entire future ahead of him, Castro isn't afraid of dreaming big.

"This year, I'm going to Detroit," he said. "In 2024, who knows? Paris (the site of the next Summer Olympics Game) might be a possibility."