SIOUX CITY — Mac Dolan may a wee bit too big to be considered a leprechaun but the co-chair of Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day Parade certainly looks the part of a "Lucky Charmer."

After all, the longtime Sioux City businessman was wearing a shamrock-patterned shirt, tie and tennis shoes and a velvety emerald-green kilt on the day he was interviewed.

"I'm getting a new green suit with a pair of matching pants," Dolan said, inside of his Work & Church Booze Parlor bar. "It might be too cold for a kilt."

He certainly has plenty of St. Patrick's Day experience to draw upon.

Along with co-chair Kelly Quinn, Dolan started Sioux City's first official St. Patrick's Day Parade 15 years ago.

"Kelly had family in Denver, Colorado, and I had family in St. Paul, Minnesota," Dolan explained. "Both cities had a long history with St. Patrick's Day parades and we wanted to bring one to Sioux City."

During the inaugural year, the parade consisted of five vehicles that made the trek between the former Rivera Theatre and Dolan's old Irish pub MacBehrs, which was just a few blocks away.

The parade's route has expanded over the years and so has the number of participants.

This year, the parade will start at 6 p.m. Friday on Fourth and Iowa streets, heading west on Fourth, ending on Water Street.

Along the route will be more than 60 floats, musicians and groups as well as scores of spectators, Irish or Irish-for-the-day.

"When we started the St. Patrick's Day Parade, it was a way to celebrate our Irish heritage," Dolan said. "It has become much bigger than that."

Indeed, Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day festivities go far beyond a parade.

At all of his bars, it has become a custom for Dolan to make his famous corned beef and cabbage omelet.

"Here's a new angle, I'm having (Chef) Clay Lillie (of The Shack and Smash Burgers fame) help make this year's corned beef," Dolan said. "That means it will actually taste good."

Dolan's Work & Church is just one of many local bars and restaurants that will offer corned beef and cabbage-type dishes as well as plenty of green beer.

"Kelly Quinn will have plenty of things going on at his Marty's Tap," Dolan said. "Other places will no doubt offer special St. Patrick's Day menu items."

He is also quick to point out that St. Patrick's Day is definitely a family friendly event.

"I remember the day was so special for me, my brother and two sisters," Dolan said. "As soon as I started my own family, I wanted to keep the tradition alive."

We imagine this is a tradition that can be handed down to both wannabe Sons (and Daughters) of Ireland as well as a real-deal Irish like Dolan.

"To be honest, I did one of those Ancestry.com tests and found out I'm only 17 percent Irish, Dolan admitted. "Guess I fall under the category of Irish-for-the-day."