Sioux City native reflects on journalism career, starts new position with Pulitzer Prizes

-As a foreign correspondent and editor for the Los Angeles Times for 27 years, Marjorie Miller reported or led a team of journalists responsible for covering any upheaval occurring in Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.

After that, the Sioux City native joined the Associated Press as its Latin America regional editor before becoming the founding leader of the AP's Global Enterprise Team, overseeing reporting projects, including work from Yemen that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting.

On April 11, Miller was named the new administrator of the Pulitzer Prize, which is one of the highest achievements in newspaper, magazine, online journalism, literature and musical composition.

"I cannot think of a better steward for the Pulitzer Prizes, which celebrate excellence in journalism, arts and letters and recognizes the powerful, public service role they play in promoting tolerance, advancing the search for truth, and protecting the free exchange of information and ideas," said Lee C. Bollinger, president of Columbia University, which hosts the journalism award.

Even though, she's spent her life all around the world, Miller still remembers Sioux City, her hometown, with nothing but warm memories.

"My family moved to San Francisco when I was five years old, but I'd return to Iowa to visit my grandparents," the now New York-based Miller explained. "Mom and dad eventually moved to Los Angeles. Surprisingly, all of their L.A. friends were like them, former Iowans."

Their daughter, however, wanted to see the world.

Fluent in Spanish, Miller worked as a reporter in Latin America, covering conflicts in El Salvador and Nicaragua. Over time, she became an eyewitness to history being made throughout Europe and the Middle East.

"I wasn't always a foreign correspondent on the scene," she said. "But as the editor, I was in charge of the team."

While her new role with the Pulitzer Prize isn't as treacherous as a foreign correspondent, Miller acknowledged there may be a few landmines to avoid.

"Journalism isn't always held in the high level of esteem that it once was," she said. "That's unfortunate because there is so much great journalism being produced today. The Pulitzers Prizes are here to recognize the very best that journalism has to offer."

The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University, in New York, upon his death in 1911.

A part of his bequest was used to found the prestigious Columbia School of Journalism as well as establishing the Pulitzer Prizes, which were first awarded in 1917.

Now, the Pulitzer Prizes are annually awarded for journalism in 15 different categories, as well as in the area of fiction, drama, history, biography, poetry, general nonfiction and music.

Miller said she'd like to see the Pulitzer expand to include more advocacy journalism.

"People tend to live in such informational bubbles these days," she said. "Because of that, they sometime can't make the distinction between a deeply reported package and an opinion piece. Both have value but they are very different."

Miller also wants the Pulitzer Prizes to keep up with changing times.

"I don't even know what a newspaper is anymore," she said. "The New York Times produces as many video or audio stories as they do articles meant for print."

Conversely, cable television networks like CNN and MSNBC produce as much written content on their various platforms as any major newspaper.

"We are at a point when people can see every newspaper from around the world on their smartphone," Miller said. "That's an incredible amount of information."

Plus, it is a very different environment where Miller began her career. Nevertheless, she is bullish on the future of journalism.

"We live in a 24/7 world," she said. "Events can change at a moment's notice. This is when journalism is at its best."

