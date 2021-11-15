Sioux City prepares Downtown for the Holidays

SIOUX CITY -- Ragen Cote may be making a list and checking it twice. But she is not finding out who's been naughty or nice.

Instead, the Downtown Partners executive director has been busy, getting ready for the holidays.

"We plan for months," Cote said with a smile. "But now, it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas."

It was certainly festive on Saturday, when she and a group of volunteers began hanging oversized ornaments on a Christmas tree in front of the Sioux City Public Museum.

Downtown Sioux City will really seem ho-ho-homey on Nov. 22, which is the official start of its Downtown for the Holidays Christmas season.

Beginning at 3 p.m., LaunchPAD Children's Museum, 623 Pearl St., will waive admission fees in exchange for a donation of hand warmers, socks or travel-sized toiletries for the Warming Shelter. Cote said there will be plenty of kid-friendly activities after 4 p.m.

If you'd like to warm up a bit, Evolve Yoga, 411 Pearl St., will be offering hot chocolate.

Chances are you'll need a hot beverage prior to the start of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 231's annual Holiday Lighted Parade, starting at 6:15 p.m., on Iowa Street before heading west, to the corner of Fourth and Nebraska Streets.

"Due to COVID-19 concerns, last year's Lighted Parade was a stationary one, with people driving past floats in cars," Cote said. "This year, things will finally be back to normal."

Parade spectators may pick up cookies and hot chocolate at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth St., as well as hot cider and gingerbread cookies from Hardline Coffee Co., 515 Fourth St.

While you're at it, say hi to Jolly Saint Nick at Santa's House at 501 Fourth St. (the former Thorpe & Co. Jewelers). He'll be holding court from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16; from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; and from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19.

For the 28th year, visitors may vote for their favorite holiday tree at the annual Festival of Trees, beginning at 6 p.m., inside the Ho-Chunk Centre Atrium, 600 Fourth St. There will be a silent auction at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, with the proceeds going to the Sioux City Railroad Museum.

New this year will be the Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest, which will run Nov. 22 to Dec. 27.

"A map of participating storefronts and voting can be found at downtownsiouxcity.com," Cote said. "All proceeds will go to the winning storefront's nonprofit of choice."

Events like the Storefront Decorating Competition as well as the Small Business Marketplace program, which will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18, are ways to encourage shoppers to make purchase locally.

"After a rough year-and-a-half, I'm hoping people will venture out to their favorite downtown stores and restaurants," Cote said. "This has the potential of being a terrific holiday for all of us in Sioux City."

