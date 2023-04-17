SIOUX CITY -- In 1912, Girl Scouts of America was founded, Arizona and New Mexico were officially admitted to the United States and the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg in the northern Atlantic Ocean, sank with the loss of 1,500 people.
Closer to home, 1912 was also the year when a building: 110 S. Jennings St. was erected as the home for the short-lived Automatic Valve Machinery Company, which later became Sioux City Machine and Tool Company before the shop's foreman Frans Oscar Albertson took it over, renamed it Albertson & Co., which later became Sioux Tools Inc. after it moved to a more spacious location at 31st Street and Floyd Boulevard.
Rocklin Manufacturing Co., founded by Isidore J. "Rocky" Rocklin, subsequently took over the building. The equipment manufacturer has been there ever since.
If this seems like a lot of history, well, it is. It is also prep work for Sioux City Public Museum Archives Manager Tom Munson, who is slated to give a walking tour of Sioux City's Historic Virginia and Court streets on May 16.
May 15-22 will be full of history-related activities, including the Sioux City Historic Preservation and Commission giving out the Treasure of Sioux City Award to the Rocklin Manufacturing Building at 3 p.m. May 20 at the Warrior Hotel, 525 Sixth St., and the 3:30 p.m. announcement of winners of a coloring book contest, which is open to all Siouxland elementary school students.
More important, for Sioux City's Historic Preservation Week Coordinator Amy Macfarlane, the "Pints for Preservation" Architecture Hunt will be held. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. May 20 at Rebos, 1107 Fourth St.
During the Architecture Hunt, participants will receive a scorecard, offering clues to distinctive architectural features along Virginia and Jennings streets.
"We started the Architectural Hunt in 2021 but, because of COVID, it was a bit under everybody's radar," she said. "In 2022, we attract more people. Since we'll be close to several of the bars and restaurants on Historic Fourth St., we're expecting more people this year."
That will certainly be the case during the "Pints for Preservation" trivia contest, beginning at 2 p.m. May 20 at Buffalo Alice, 1022 Fourth St.
Perhaps nor surprisingly, both the Architecture Hunt and Trivia Contest are being researched by Munson.
"The story of Historic Fourth Street, especially around Jennings, Virginia and Court streets, is so colorful," he said. "People will be surprised by what they didn't know."