The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission is sponsoring several event, including walking tours, kid coloring contests, architectural hunts, trivia contests and, even, an historic places bike ride from May 15 -21, which is Sioux City Historical Preservation Week.

Of special significance will be the awarding of the Rocklin Manufacturing Building as the recipient of the 2023's Treasure of Sioux City Award, with a ceremony slated for 3 p.m. May 19 at the Warrior Hotel.

Information on all Sioux City Historic Preservation Week activities can be found at siouxcityhp.org or on their Facebook page.