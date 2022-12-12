Sioux City Public Schools Foundation continuing to collect winter clothing

SIOUX CITY -- Karen Harrison is a firm believer in the power of 25.

"For instance, if a person donates $25 a year to a favorite cause, he can make a difference," she said. "Let's say 100 people donate $25 and can really make a difference."

Such things are weighing heavily on her mind since Harrison, development director for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation, is in charge of the nonprofit organization's annual "Clothes the Gap" cold weather clothing campaign.

Now through Friday, people may drop off new or gently used winterwear like coats, hats, gloves/mittens, boots, sweaters and long pants for toddlers, youth and teens at designated drop boxes.

Clothes the Gap boxes are located at all Sioux City schools, the school district's 627 Fourth St. office as well as at the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation's office at Clark Early Childhood Center, 4315 Hamilton Blvd.

"Personal care hygiene items are also being collected," Harrison said. "People may also give a monetary donation, which will be used to purchase much needed items."

Campaigns like Clothes the Gap are especially since approximately 70 percent of the school district's 15,000 students are in need of some assistance.

"Clothing can change a life while boosting a student's confidence to succeed," Harrison explained. "A warm coat, shoes that fit and a wardrobe of school clothes will help a child succeed in the classroom."

This was a sentiment shared by Keun Chia Yeh, a Sioux City businesswoman and realtor who, for many years, championed the Clothes the Gap program.

"Keun understood that children shouldn't have to worry about staying warm in the middle of winter," Harrison said. "Last year, when Keun lost her battle to cancer, she was still involved in the clothes drive."

Yeh's son Calvin and daughter-in-law Lexi are continuing the family tradition, Harrison said.

Students may choose an item of clothing of their choosing.

"Some families may move to town, unaware of how cold Sioux City gets in the wintertime," Harrison said. "Some kids may not have a permanent residence, moving from place to place."

These are the types of stories that Harrison hears all the time.

Founded in 1988, the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation strives to support students from low-income families. Through such programs as the Caring Closet, Project Back to School, Adopt a Graduate and Clothes the Gap, the organization is committed to closing the achievement gap.

While the Clothes the Gap campaign will officially end on Friday, clothing and financial donations will continue to be accepted.

"No child should have to worry about staying warm while going to school in winter," Harrison said.