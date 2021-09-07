Sioux City Schools tracking the social and emotional needs of students

"Based upon data from teachers, families and peers, students can move up or down from tier one to tier two," Jung said.

If a child goes through all of the steps of intervention, modification and monitoring, he may require more intense or tier three services, such as therapy.

"As a district, we recognize that families may not want to use additional services like therapy because of cultural views," Jung said. "This is why we continue to stay in connection with families, working with them to best accommodate their needs."

Jung said if a family can't afford therapy for a child, the district will work to ensure the students gets the services he needed, regardless of cost.

"I encourage families to reach out to us if they see a change in their child's behavior," she said. "If a talkative child suddenly becomes quiet, there may be a problem. If a quiet child begins lashing out, there may also be a problem."

Jung added that a child's school behavior doesn't always mirror his home behavior.

"A student can't perform well in school when they're struggling with their feelings and emotions," she said. "The overall well being of our students is so important. We want them to be happy and ready to learn."

