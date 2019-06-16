SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Somarah Watts, 10, either wants to become a neurosurgeon or a homicide detective when she grows up.
"Neurology seems interesting because involves the brain," the Harney Elementary School fifth grader explained. "But being a police detective is exciting since my family likes to watch all of investigation shows on the Discovery Channel."
However, Somarah is also intrigued with the possibilities of piloting drones. She was among the kids, ages 9 - 14, who participated in a week-long Drone Camp, sponsored by Northeast Community College, June 10 - 14.
According to South Sioux City Extended Campus executive director Cyndi Hanson, this is the second summer that the college has offered a drone class. However, this is the first year that students can start off as beginners before advancing.
"Drone technology has been growing at an incredibly rapid rate," she said. "Drones are becoming increasingly common in many professions. We want to get young people involved as early as possible."
That sentiment is shared by Matt King, who as the co-founder and CEO of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based Drone Camp, has made it his mission to teach drone best practices to law enforcement, military members, real estate agents and children
"When I started teaching these summer camps four years, 80 percent of the kids said they'd never flown a drone before," he explained. "Since then, that number has flipped. Now, 80 percent of the kids have had some exposure to drones."
Still, that doesn't mean young people are knowledgeable about the ethics and regulations when it comes to flying drones. This is why King devotes a significant amount of time in teaching Federal Aviation Administration rules as well as requiring students to assemble and disassemble their own drones.
After all, that is the only way kids can earn their Junior Drone Pilot Wings.
Plus King's students needed to complete an indoor obstacle course that involves maneuvering a drone through the legs of a chair before doing a loop-de-loop without crashing into the ceiling while, eventually, landing on top of a trash can without falling in.
Oh, did we forget to say that this was a timed exercise and the kids had to accomplish a series of aviation feats while the theme of "Mission: Impossible" blared in the background?
"Now, (the obstacle course) was hard," Alexia Ridley, a Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School fifth grader, admitted. "I was afraid I'd crash but I didn't."
"The most challenging part was landing your drone on a box that was supposed to be a refueling station," Imani Vogt, a Sacred Heart Elementary School sixth grader, added. "You had to land it on a spot where the drone would blow a little paper ball inside the fueling station."
"I was so happy to see that little paper ball blow inside and not out," Imani said with a sense of a relief.
As the kids continued with camp, Hanson couldn't help but smile.
"The students are completely comfortable when it comes to new technology," she said. "But it is also important for them to understand there are ethical rules and regulations everyone must follow."
Which doesn't impact the fun factor when it comes to drones.
"The kids are having such a good time, they don't realize they're actually learning things as well," Hanson said.