Starfest has North High students reaching for the stars

SIOUX CITY -- Jose Valladolid, a busy North High School senior, is careful when organizing his time.

"I have days when I'm concentrating on homework, days when I'm concentrating on cross-country and days when I'm concentrating on student government," he later.

Lately, Valladolid has been extremely focused on Starfest, a marching band competition that North has hosted for the past 24 years.

Sixteen school marching bands from South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa will take place in the contest that will be held at Elwood Olsen Stadium on the campus of Morningside University, 3201 Peters Ave.

Not only will Valladolid be one of the 97 students in North's marching band, he'll also have a trumpet solo.

"The band's been practicing since early summer," he said. "Plus we practice for two hours, two nights a week."

If that seems like a lot of rehearsal time -- well, it is.

"Our band students really strive to become better and better," North band director Pat Toben said. "It isn't always easy since many of them are involved in multiple activities."

That's true for Dylan Baier, a junior who balances playing alto saxophone in the band and playing football with the North Stars.

"I don't have much time for fun," he said. "You end up setting aside time for fun. Otherwise, you'll be busy, doing something else."

On the other hand, senior Michael Toben considers music to be pretty entertaining.

Considered one of the nation's top tuba players, Toben has already played with NYO2's National Youth Orchestra in 2021.

At Starfest, he'll be North's drum major.

"A drum major is the leader of the marching band during rehearsal as well as when we perform," Toben explained. "My job is to carry out the instruction of the band director while doing what I can for the band."

In addition to his drum major duties, Toben is also assigned multiple non-music related tasks throughout the tournament.

"Since North is the host school, we want to make sure everything runs smoothly at Starfest," he said.

To that end, marching band students can be taking tickets or assisting with parking needs when they're not performing.

"Even though North isn't competing, we'll still be one of Starfest's participating bands," Toben said. "Also, our kids will be able to see what other marching bands do during competition."

Indeed, many of Toben's students like to have a competitive edge when it come to marching band contests.

"Band and, perhaps, music in general, brings out the best in students," she said. "It teaches them discipline, a good work ethic and the confidence to try what interests them."

While Baier is still undecided about what he wants to study in college, both Valladolid and Toben are gravitating towards science as possible fields on interest.

Wait, they don't want to become professional musicians when grow up?

"Music will always be a part of my life," Toben said. "But I also want to try other things."