STEMM's Meyer reflects on organization's relationship with the people of Tanzania

SIOUX CITY -- When Steve Meyer led a group of Siouxland residents to Tanzania in 1997, his goal was to return to the East African nation a few times each year, helping to sponsor 50 kids through high school.

Instead, Meyer -- the founder of Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries (STEMM) -- has returned nearly 60 times and has helped secured high school and college educations for nearly 20,000 Tanzanian students over the past 25 years.

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, STEMM will be celebrating the past 25 years of the Christian-based nonprofit with A Night of Hope at the Marriott Riverfront, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City.

Meyer, a Dakota Dunes-based orthopedic surgeon, said the fundraiser will include live and silent auctions, a cocktail hour plus a complete program that will show how STEMM has impacted the lives of thousands of children and their families through educational, medical and spiritual services.

More important, he said, A Night of Hope will also look toward the next 25 years.

"Over the past quarter-of-a-century, we've been through 9/11, a recession as well as a worldwide pandemic," Meyer said. "STEMM has made it past those hurdles while other nonprofits have not been as fortunate."

"We must now look at allowing STEMM to be self-sustaining," he continued. "While many things have changed for the better in Tanzania, there is still much work to be done."

An interdenominational Christian ministry which has an orphanage and a ministry support facility for volunteers and support staff, STEMM also has performs thousands of surgeries in a very rural, remote region.

When surgeries can't be performed safely in Tanzania, patients are sometimes transported back to the United States. This happened in 2017 after a school bus accident claimed the lives of 33 seventh graders, two teachers and bus driver.

Three children, the sole survivors of the crash, were airlifted by STEMM to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with potentially debilitating injuries. Through the efforts of Siouxland surgeons, Wilson, Sadhia and Doreen -- collectively known as the "Tanzania Miracle Kids" -- were treated.

Now completely recovered from their injuries, the now college-aged kids have been enrolled as students as students at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City since August.

"Wilson, Sadhia and Doreen will all be in attendance at A Night of Hope," Meyer said.

Other success stories have included training and teaching medical personnel in Tanzania, while providing agricultural instruction to help provide needed sustainability in the third world country.

According to executive director Kevin C. Brown, STEMM provides a hot, protein-based lunch for more than 6,000 grade school children on a daily basis.

"People would be amazed that it only costs $5 a day to feed a Tanzanian child over the course of a year," he noted. "That's about the same amount of money we spend on coffee every morning."

STEMM is able to do many things with an annual budget of around $700,000.

"If STEMM was based in the United States, we'd need a budget of $7 million," Brown explained. "Money goes a lot farther in Tanzania."

Having said that, Meyer quickly pointed out that nothing would've been possible without Siouxland citizens.

"STEMM was created to develop a relational bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania by prioritizing medical care, educational opportunities and spiritual growth," he said. "We needed Siouxland to buy into what we were doing as well as why it was so important."

With 25 years worth of success stories, Meyer can say with certainty that STEMM has made a lasting impact in a country on the other side of the world.

"Through the help of many people, STEMM has had an event-filled 25 years," he said. "We are looking forward to what the next 25 years will bring."