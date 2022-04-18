 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A SPECIAL FUNDRAISER

Sunnyside Elementary kids help out one of their own

SIOUX CITY -- Connor Johnson, 9, doesn't do small talk.

The Sunnyside Elementary School third grader was not chatty about basketball and baseball, which are his two favorite sports.

Nor was Connor especially loquacious when it came to fishing, which mom Sherry Johnson said was his activity.

Connor Johnson cancer assembly

Sherry Johnson hugs her son, Connor Johnson, a Sunnyside Elementary School third-grader before an assembly. The students were showing their support to Connor and his family as he battles melanoma, a form of cancer.

"Connor loves to tell jokes and talk about fishing, once he gets to know you," Sherry Johnson said.

One thing that Connor really doesn't enjoy talking about is melanoma. He's been fighting that form of cancer for more than a year.

Connor Johnson cancer assembly

Connor Johnson, second from left, a Sunnyside Elementary School third grader smiles as student council members, Koen Henderson, Marley Embke, and Hunter Welte cheer for him during an assembly. Student council members held a t-shirt fundraiser for Connor, who has battling melanoma for more than a year.

"Connor continues to receive treatment once a month in Omaha," dad Trent Johnson explained. "He's been responding to it very well."

Still, the cancer diagnosis has been a hardship on the family. 

Connor Johnson cancer assembly

Connor Johnson, a Sunnyside Elementary School third grader high fives a classmate. The school raised more than $5,600 for Connor, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment. 

Which was why the student councils from both Nodland and Sunnyside Elementary Schools used the sale of "Kickin' Cancer with Connor" t-shirts as a fundraiser for the family.

During a special assembly, the Johnson Family received a $5,619 check from Connor's classmates and school faculty.

"This is just so overwhelming," Sherry Johnson said. "We are so appreciative of the school community."

The Johnsons are well represented at both Nodland and Sunnyside. Connor's brother Dylan, 7, is a Nodland second grader while brother Braden, 11, is a Sunnyside fifth grader. 

Hunter Welte, a Sunnyside fourth grader, is friends with the Johnson brothers. As a member of Sunnyside's student council, he said it is important to help those in need.

"Especially when it is a serious illness, we will try to do a special fundraiser," he explained.

Plus Hunter was a big fan of the "Kickin' Cancer with Connor" t-shirt design.

"I like that they have a baseball, a basketball and even a fishing pole on the shirt," Hunter said of the t-shirts, donated by Riverside Technologies Inc (RTI). "It was good because they are Connor's favorite things."

Indeed, Connor is anxious for the start of baseball season as well as the first warm day to go fishing.

"I caught a small mouth bass once," he said. "That was the biggest fish I ever caught."

