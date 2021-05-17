The FFA is more diverse than people think, according to new state officer

LE MARS, Iowa -- Every time that Kiley Allan said "FFA means more than just sows, plows and big, brown cows," the boys in her agricultural class rolled their eyes a bit.

"Guess I do use that line a lot," the Le Mars Community High School 12th grader said with a laugh. "But I want to get the message out that agriculture is more diverse than people may think."

This is one of the reasons why Allan was recently named the Northwest State Vice President, earning her a spot on the nine-member Iowa FFA state officer team. in this capacity, she'll be spending the next year, serving more than 16,000 Iowa FFA members and their chapters on the regional, state and national levels.

Founded 93 years ago, the former Future Farmers of America changed its name to the National FFA Organization in 1988 to better reflect the science, business and leadership aspects in modern agriculture.

With nearly 670,000 members in more than 8,600 chapters in all 50 states, the FFA is considered to be the largest youth organization in America.

"I've been an FFA member since my sophomore year in high school and strongly believe it is well-suited for everyone," Allan said. "Although the FFA is deeply rooted in production agriculture, it is also a good fit for a young person pursuing any other career."