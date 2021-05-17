The FFA is more diverse than people think, according to new state officer

LE MARS, Iowa -- Every time that Kiley Allan said "FFA means more than just sows, plows and big, brown cows," the boys in her agricultural class rolled their eyes a bit.
"Guess I do use that line a lot," the Le Mars Community High School 12th grader said with a laugh. "But I want to get the message out that agriculture is more diverse than people may think."
This is one of the reasons why Allan was recently named the Northwest State Vice President, earning her a spot on the nine-member Iowa FFA state officer team. in this capacity, she'll be spending the next year, serving more than 16,000 Iowa FFA members and their chapters on the regional, state and national levels.
Founded 93 years ago, the former Future Farmers of America changed its name to the National FFA Organization in 1988 to better reflect the science, business and leadership aspects in modern agriculture.
With nearly 670,000 members in more than 8,600 chapters in all 50 states, the FFA is considered to be the largest youth organization in America.
"I've been an FFA member since my sophomore year in high school and strongly believe it is well-suited for everyone," Allan said. "Although the FFA is deeply rooted in production agriculture, it is also a good fit for a young person pursuing any other career."
That is certainly true for Allan, who has gained leadership, public speaking and business skills through her FFA membership.
It will also give her a head start when pursuing animal science and ag communications when she attends Iowa State University in the fall.
But to be fair, Allan was also influenced with her choice of majors by her dad Mark, a geneticist, and mom Alise, who was herself as an ag communications major.
Indeed, Allan has always loved living on her family's acreage, where they raise both pigs and cows for production agriculture.
When asked what she does for fun, Allan immediately said it involved showing off her family's pigs and cows during exhibitions.
"I started in the 4-H in the seventh grade and showing animals at county fairs," she explained. "Since then, that's become a hobby of mine and I love doing it."
Perhaps not too surprisingly, such ag shows have become family activities for Allan, her parents and younger brother Brady.
"It is is something we enjoy doing together," she said.
With just a few days left of high school remaining, Allan admitted this has been a bittersweet time.
"Things started to hit home during my last performance in my high school's musical," she said. "Then, I was selected as a state officer for the state FFA, which was another sign that life was beginning to change."