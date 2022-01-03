Twelfth Night handbell choir returning to concert stage, after a CVID-related hiatus

SIOUX CITY -- Handbell ringers use a very unique lingo.

For instance, a brush damp is when a ringing handbell is brushed downward, resulting in a sudden reduction of volume. A vibrato is achieved by moving a handbell, side to side, in order to produce a wavering sound.

Conductor Don Nelson was putting a roomful of handbell musicians through their paces with a rousing rendition of "Greensleeves" during a Wednesday night rehearsal at Grace United Methodist Church.

A veteran music educator, Nelson was getting the 15-member band ready for its 40th Twelfth Night Handbell Festival concert, that will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Morningside University's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave.

"This is the 40th time we've held a Twelfth Night concert," Nelson explained, "but we actually started it 41 years ago."

"Yeah, COVID-19 concerns finally broke our streak," wife Marta Nelson noted. "However, this year promises to be special."

Specifically, the concert will allow the Twelfth Night Handbell musicians to properly honor Eleanor Tasker, 94, the festival's founder, longtime director and tireless promoter who had retired from her duties.

Due to COVID restrictions, Tasker's tenure was celebrated, last year, at a luncheon at South Sioux City's Kahill's.

This year, Tasker will be attending the concert as a special guest. In addition, "Bright and Glorious Is the Sky" -- a new tune which was commissioned in honor of Tasker's many decades at the helm of the Twelfth Night -- will be performed live under the direction of its South Dakota-based composer Cathy Moklebust.

"We are so happy to have Cathy coming from Brookings, S.D. to attend our festival," Nelson said. "It's every exciting."

Even more so since handbell choirs are becoming less common.

"Many churches used to have handbell choirs," Marta Nelson explained. "Now, they prefer a more modern sound to their services."

To some extent, that is due to the cost factor. Handbells tend to be very expensive to purchase.

Another consideration is the fact that handbells are considered a tricky instrument to master.

"Well, that may or may not be true," Marta Nelson said. "I'm a pianist and when I see sheet music, I play every note."

"When a handbell ringer sees sheet music, he's only required to play select notes," she continued. "It is difficult for some musicians to get into the swing of things. Others take to it quite easily."

While the Twelfth Night concert will include a celebration of Tasker's illustrious career, Nelson hopes it will also introduce a younger generation to handbells.

Or at the very least, it will stretch out the holiday season just a bit longer.

"The Twelfth Night of Christmas, which marked the coming of the Epiphany, should've occurred on Jan. 6 (Thursday)," Nelson said. "Our Sunday concert will be a bit late, but I don't think anyone will a little more of Christmas."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.