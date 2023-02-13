SIOUX CITY -- Ume Vong and Adam Embrock aren't ready for "MasterChef" yet. But the North High School students still want to make their mark in the culinary world.

Vong, a senior, and Embrock, a junior, are the first Sioux City Community School students to earn ProStart Certificates of Achievement (COA) through the District's culinary pathway.

A partnership between the Iowa Restaurant Association and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation, ProStart is a two-year program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. It blends classroom learning with mentored work experience as a way to teach high school students the management and culinary skills they'll need in the food service field.

In order to earn a Certificate of Achievement, students must maintain high academic standards, complete a checklist of competencies, and work a minimum of 400 hours in the food service industry.

Embrock acquired his work credits at a fast food restaurant as well as through an internship at a hospital culinary department. Vong also had a hospital internship as well as a part-time job at Hong Kong Food Market.

"My parents owned (the former sushi restaurant) Fuji Bay for many years," Vong said. "It's been a dream of mine to follow in my parents' footsteps. I'd like to start my own restaurant and earning a COA puts me on that path."

But she needs to go to college first.

"Next year, I'll be attending the University of Louisville as an Asian studies student," Vong, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese descent, explained. "I'd like to open an Asian fusion restaurant some day. The best way to understand a country's food is through a country's history."

Indeed, she wants to incorporate Mexican and Italian ingredients in otherwise Asian cuisine.

Embrock, on the other hand, is more of a meat-and-potatoes type of guy.

"I have a Midwestern approach towards food," he said. "I love steak and want to open my own steakhouse in the future."

One skill that Embrock has yet to master is baking.

I can't bake to save my life," he said with a shrug.

Vong agreed that baking is hard. However, she saw a recipe online for a Korean cheesecake which seemed tempting.

"The internet is a great place to find ideas," she said.

"So are TV food shows," Embrock noted. "I think both social media and cable TV have made the food fun and creative."

It has certainly expanded Vong's palette.

"I used to hate mushrooms and tomatoes," she said. "Now, I love them and use them in many of my stir-frys."

While he still doesn't personally like the taste of mayonnaise, Embrock will incorporate it in his recipe.

"I think that is one of the best things about the district's culinary pathway," he said. "You look at ingredients in a whole new way and try to include in everything that you make."

Which isn't always a good thing for Embrock's family.

"I love spicy stuff and my dad can't handle spice," he mentioned with a smile. "I mean any spice at all."

Like Embrock, Vong's culinary creativity isn't always appreciated at home.

"My parents are very traditional," she said. "I'll make an Asian fusion dish at home which I'll end up eating by myself. I think my mom gives me credit for trying. She'll say, 'We'll eat something else but you do you.'"

Nevertheless, both Vong and Embrock see food as an important part in their future.

"Cooking knowledge will always come in handy, even if you never step foot in a restaurant kitchen," Embrock said. "After all, everybody has to eat."