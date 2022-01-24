University of Okoboji Winter Games promises exciting times, in and out of the cold

OKOBOJI, Iowa -- While many people would prefer a precipitation-free January, Kiley Zankowski said "Let it snow!"

That's because Zankowski, membership and events director for the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, knows more white stuff on the ground means more green stuff for businesses in the Okoboji area.

"Historically, the University of Okoboji Winter Games brings around 30,000 people to the Iowa Great Lakes," she said. "We do even better during snowy winters."

Over the years, the Winter Games have evolved from a single weekend with a handful of events to a four-day extravaganza with a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities.

While the 42nd annual Winter Games, presented by the Chamber of Commerce and GrapeTree Medical Staffing, will officially run Thursday through Sunday, the excitement actually began when Cor Powersports sponsored the Okoboji 100 snowmobile races, Jan. 22 and Jan. 23, on East Lake Okoboji.

But the bulk of the Winter Games, held in several locations, with a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, is taking place Thursday through Sunday.

In addition to ever-popular indoor tournaments like billiards, cribbage, ping-pong, volleyball and pickleball, Zankowski said a Skee-Ball Tournament, taking place at the Arnolds Park Amusement Park Museum, gives participants a chance to compete for arcade game supremacy.

Still, it is the winter part of the winter games that appealed to Tom Kuhlman, former vice president of the Iowa Great Lakes Chamber of Commerce.

"(Okoboji) had always been a summer destination," he said, recalling a meeting in November 1980. "But we wanted tourists to come all year round."

The Winter Games began conservatively with snow sculpture competitions and unique sporting endeavors like broomball.

Eventually, the festival expanded to include other chilly events that stretches the envelope to what can be called a "sport."

Want to test your skills at outdoor axe-throwing, snow softball and, even, a human dogsled race? Then, the Winter Games has something for you.

Some activities are self-explanatory like the Winter Games' annual "Polar Plunge," while newer activities, like the Smooshing Race, probably should be explained.

According to Zankowski, smoosh racing has teams of four people, wearing shoes attached to sets of two two-by-fours, racing down a course. Think of it as a version of "The Amazing Race," only with more plywood.

One of the Winter Games' newest event is already attracting worldwide attention.

Started in 2020 by Steve Boote and Eagle Construction, the Boji Kite Festival, held on the frozen waters of West Lake Okoboji, will have as many as 100 kites flying at one time.

"We are expecting kites as far away as New Zealand," Zankowski said. "That's a long way from Iowa."

Indeed, events likes the Boji Kite Festival can be observed, up-close and personal, on the ice. But for the best visibility, Zankowski suggested parking at Arnolds Park Amusement Park and walk through Preservation Park for plenty of priceless lakeshore views.

Which is another fun aspect of the University of Okoboji Winter Games. You can enjoy the festivities even as a spectator.

Beer-tastings, chili cook-offs and four nights of live music require nothing more than the ability to have a good time.

That wasn't the case in 2021, when many events were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

"We are pleased that the 2022 University of Okoboji Winter Games will be back with everybody's favorite events returning plus some high anticipated new ones," Zankowski said.

So, we know that Zankowski is hoping for a snowy Winter Games. What about the rest of the season?

"I don't mind cold weather," she said. "But after the Winter Games are over, I'll be ready to spring."

