 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH: New Camp High Hopes camp director wants to impact young lives
0 comments
featured
Enjoying the outdoors

WATCH: New Camp High Hopes camp director wants to impact young lives

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Camp High Hopes Derek Bergman

Derek Bergman, Camp High Hopes' new camp director, is shown Friday at the Sioux City camp's sensory garden. Camp High Hopes, which serves special needs campers, is planning a full slate of summer activities with sessions at 75% capacity.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Even though Derek Bergman had only been Camp Hopes camp director for little more than a week, he already felt at home in the facility's outdoor sensory garden.

"My first summer camp experience occurred when I was in the third grade," the Elkhorn, Neb. native said with a smile. "When my mom dropped me off the first day, she joked that I never quite came back."

It certainly seemed that way.

Derek Bergman, Camp High Hope's new camp director, talks about the Sioux City camp that serves special needs campers.

Earning an elementary education degree from Peru State University, in Peru, Neb., Bergman has more than 20 years of experience working in camp facilities. 

Most recently, he held full-time positions at camps in Omaha and Lake Okoboji.

With COVID-19 restrictions beginning to loosen, Bergman acknowledged he was joining Camp High Hopes at a very crucial juncture.

Located at 5804 Correctionville Road, the nonprofit Camp High Hopes offered year-round therapeutic recreation programs for youth and adults with diagnosed disabilities, chronic illnesses and other special needs. 

Experiences in archery, canoeing and nature education are available for individuals and groups with Autism, Down Syndrome, Spina Bifida, Cerebral Palsy, Muscular Dystrophy and other intellectual and physical disabilities.

"The pandemic had us shutting down the camp for a good six months last year," executive director Chris Liberto explained. "Once we were able to reopen the camp with reduced capacity for our fall and winter sessions, we were seeing as many 12 to 15 campers on any given weekend."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The demand was there," he added. "We just had to be safe for our staff and, especially, for our campers."

Such safety measures will remain in place as Camp High Hopes prepares for a full season of summer camp, beginning in June. This includes nine weeks of summer sleep-away camp and nine weeks of summer day camp programs.

"Face masks must be worn indoors and social distancing will still be required," Liberto said. "With the weather warming up, we'll be doing more things outdoors, where masks are not required."

In addition, summer camps can only open with 70 percent capacity and spots are likely to fill up quickly.

Despite that, Liberto is keeping his fingers crossed that this summer will be the beginning of getting back to normal.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it was to stay flexible," he said. "We learn to adjust to the situation, no matter what it is."

Which is fine by Bergman.

"What I liked most about the camp experience is it allowed me to step out from my comfort zone," he explained. "It taught me new things and allowed me to meet new people."

Even though this is the first time Bergman has worked in a camp for individuals with special needs, he is looking forward to the challenge.

"After this past year, our camps are more important than ever," he said. "Camp High Hopes works hard to make the camp environment and activities accessible to each of our campers."

"I'm excited to join this amazing team," Bergman added. "I am honored to be part of a camp that sees everyone's abilities and helps the smiles shine." 

  

If you go

Camp High Hopes, located at 5804 Correctionville Road, offers barrier-free therapeutic recreational experiences that are fun, safe and adaptive for children, teens and adults with disabilities in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

For information on its upcoming summer sleepaway camp and summer day camp programs, call 712-224-2267 or visit camphighhopes.com. 

Refer

ONLINE:  Visit siouxcityjournal.com to hear the new camp director at Camp High Hopes talk about how the camp can impact young lives.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Camp High Hopes' Derek Bergman talks about the Sioux City camp

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News