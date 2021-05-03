WATCH: New Camp High Hopes camp director wants to impact young lives

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"The demand was there," he added. "We just had to be safe for our staff and, especially, for our campers."

Such safety measures will remain in place as Camp High Hopes prepares for a full season of summer camp, beginning in June. This includes nine weeks of summer sleep-away camp and nine weeks of summer day camp programs.

"Face masks must be worn indoors and social distancing will still be required," Liberto said. "With the weather warming up, we'll be doing more things outdoors, where masks are not required."

In addition, summer camps can only open with 70 percent capacity and spots are likely to fill up quickly.

Despite that, Liberto is keeping his fingers crossed that this summer will be the beginning of getting back to normal.

"If the pandemic taught us anything, it was to stay flexible," he said. "We learn to adjust to the situation, no matter what it is."

Which is fine by Bergman.

"What I liked most about the camp experience is it allowed me to step out from my comfort zone," he explained. "It taught me new things and allowed me to meet new people."