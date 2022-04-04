WATCH NOW: First Lutheran Church's congregation marking its 150th anniversary with a celebration

SIOUX CITY -- The legacy of a church is rooted in the founding members who laid the groundwork, as well as in the people who move the message forward.

This was in the back of the mind of the Rev. Kristine Stedje as preparations continued for the 150th anniversary of Sioux City's First Lutheran Church.

Formed in Sioux City in 1872, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) congregation will be celebrating its 150th birthday at a celebration banquet at Saturday at the Riverfront Marriott, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City, as well as during a special 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at the 3939 Cheyenne Blvd. church.

"The theme is to show gratitude for our past history while shining a light into our future," Stedje, the church's pastor for the past five years, explained. "A milestone anniversary is a good time to reflect what got us to this point and creating a vision moving forward."

First Lutheran's story started at the church's previous home on Sixth and Court streets.

"For many years, we were across from Augustana Lutheran Church," Stedje noted with a smile. "They were the Swedish ELCA church while we were the Norwegian ELCA church."

First Lutheran later built a new church in Sioux City's far northside in the early 1960s.

"Way before North High School was constructed, our church leaders took a leap of faith that Cheyenne Boulevard would become one of Sioux City's busy thoroughfares and that Indian Hills would be a thriving neighborhood," Stedje said. "This is because the church's faith leaders were also community leaders."

Indeed, First Lutheran's diverse congregation always consisted of businesspeople, educators and laborers, among others, who'd shared that knowledge with the church.

Stedje said she valued in the input of others. This may be a product of her previous occupation.

"I worked in human resources for many years," she explained. "Becoming a pastor was a second career for me."

Even though it didn't happen overnight, Stedje said the career change took her siblings by surprise.

"While faith has always been important to me, my family was shocked I'd make such a drastic change at age 50," she explained.

Stedje said she was just getting her bearings when COVID-19 hit in 2020.

"The pandemic impacted everybody, including the church," she said. "We suddenly had to change the way we delivered our message."

In First Lutheran's case, that meant moving worship services online at the height of the pandemic.

Though in-person services have since returned to the church, online services remain an option for First Lutheran's parishioners.

"The number of the people at our services ebb and flow at times," Stedje said. "That's to be expected."

Achieving the perfect balance between what best serves congregant needs takes finesse.

"First Lutheran Church has a rich and colorful past," Stedje said. "Our 150th birthday is great time to honor and celebrate that."

But it is also an opportunity to shine a light on the future.

"We have to prepare for the next 150 years," Stedje added.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.