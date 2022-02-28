WATCH NOW: Four sets of sisters on Heelan's tournament-bound Crusaders basketball team

SIOUX CITY -- When you're on a sports team, your teammates often feel like siblings.

But what happens if your teammate really is your sibling?

That's the case with the Bishop Heelan Catholic High School Crusaders girls basketball team, which has four sets of sisters. With a 21-2 record in the Class 4A field, they will be going up against Waverly-Shell Rock for first round tournament play at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena, in Des Moines.

Sophomore Karley Koob is excited about having her twin sister Kalyn as a teammate.

"I have more fun when Kalyn is around," Karley Koob said.

Things aren't quite so smooth for freshman Kiki Demke and her sophomore sister Maddie Demke.

"We've always been competitive with one another," Kiki Demke said. "Even though we're on the same team, there's a bit of sibling rivalry going on."

"It's even true when we're not playing sports," Maddie said. "We've always been like that."

This should be expected, according to sophomore Julie Verzal, who is on the Crusaders team with her senior sister Joslyn Verzal.

"When we go to school, we ride together," Julie Verzal said. "We practice on the same team, work out at the same place, and spend a lot of time at school together."

"Then, we ride home together," Joslyn Verzal said. "That's a lot of togetherness."

So, what happens when one sister is made at the other one?

"We've stopped speaking to one another," Julie admitted. "That's happened before."

"Well, those fights only tend to last overnight," Joslyn said. "By morning, we're talking and, usually, we can't remember what the fight was all about."

Indeed, that's the great thing about having a sister on the team, Karley Koob said.

"No matter what, you'll know someone will have your back," she said,

But will your sibling ever take your advice?

This year, junior Lauren LaFleur is on the same Crusaders team as her freshman sister Maddie LaFleur.

"I've given Maddie plenty of advice, on and off the course," Lauren LaFleur said. "Maddie has yet to ever take any of it though."

