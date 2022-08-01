WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin reflects on his late brother Tommy Bolin and their Hall of Fame induction

SIOUX CITY — The late Tommy Bolin, a legendary musician from such groups as Zephyr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, earned a posthumous spot on the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame, based on his work as a teenager in a band called A Patch of Blue.

That honor came in 1999, 23 years after the guitarist's death.

Tommy Bolin's brother Johnnie Bolin has three IRRMA Hall of Fame plaques from his work with the bands DVC (2010), Sioux City Rockestra (2012) and Instant Blues Machine (2014).

Surprisingly, neither brother, both Sioux City natives, have been honored individually for their achievements in Iowa's rock and roll history.

This will all change on Sept. 4, when both Tommy and Johnnie Bolin, as well as 28 other individuals, businesses and organization will take their place as 2022 Iowa Rock 'n Roll Hall Inductees during ceremonies taking place at Arnolds Park, Iowa.

In addition to the Bolins, Siouxland musicians Robby Vee, T. Wilson King and Maddie Poppe, a Clarksville, Iowa native and the "American Idol" Season 16 winner, are also 2022 IRRMA Hall of Fame class members.

Johnnie Bolin said he was shocked by IRRMA's oversight when it was brought to his attention.

"I just assumed Tommy had already be an individual Rock 'n Roll Hall of Famer until a lady called me up," he explained with a smile, inside his Sioux City home. "She said both Tommy and I would be awarded this year."

Which came as good new for Johnnie Bolin, 67, who has spent most of his life as a musician, including a nearly 30-year stint with the Southern rock band Black Oak Arkansas.

More significantly, he has been a steward of Tommy Bolin's music, which continues to attract fans of all ages.

"Some rock bands sound like there from a certain era but that wasn't the case with Tommy," Johnnie Bolin said. "When you hear my brother's music, it feels as contemporary today as it was years ago."

Indeed, Bolin Fest -- an annual public celebration commemorating Tommy Bolin's musical legacy -- will bring in musicians from across the country and around the world.

This year's Bolin Fest, featuring the Lucas Parker Band, Funk Trek, Russell Bizzett's East West Band, Perfect Strangers, Bang Gang and an all-star Tommy Bolin tribute band, will take place from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Ickey Nickel, 4700 41st St.

"My family and friends started using Tommy's Aug. 1st birthday as a way to celebrate his life more than 30 years ago," Johnnie Bolin said. "Since opening it to the public, the tradition has only grown bigger."

Bolin Fest always brings back memories of family as well as Sioux City's role in rock and roll history.

"Our dad (the late Richard Bolin, a meatpacking plant employee) always wanted Tommy to grow up to become a rock star like Elvis Presley," Johnnie Bolin remembered with a chuckle. "That was also Tommy's dream. Even at a very young age, Tommy wanted his life to evolve around rock and roll.

About four years younger than his brother, Johnnie's childhood included participating in sports. But he was also drawn to the life of a musician.

In fact, Tommy Bolin continues to be a rock and roller to this day.

"I'll be a part of the tribute band at Bolin Fest, which now be the dry run for the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association's Hall of Fame induction spectacular on Labor Day Weekend," Johnnie Bolin said.

Much of Johnnie Bolin's house is made up of photos, memorabilia and awards, highlighting his career as well as the career of his older brother.

However, there will always be room for plaques lauding the Bolin Brothers' significance in Iowa's rock and roll history.

"To be honored is always nice," Johnnie Bolin said. "Knowing that our music still connects with people is even better."