OH MY IOWA!

WATCH NOW: Le Mars Ice Cream Days get a revamp

  • 0

LE MARS, Iowa -- On the stage of The Browns Century Theatre, Shelly Brown was rehearsing a production number with her gospel-singing children.

Shelly, along with Adam, Andrew and Michaela Brown, sang a rousing rendition of the "Iowa Corn Song," written more than a century ago and covered by countless performers.

The song, with lyrics like "We're from I-O-Way, I-O-Way, that's where the tall corn grows," is part of an "Oh My Iowa!" musical show the Browns will be performing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at their 11 Central Ave. N.W. theater.

"'Oh My Iowa!' is not only our salute to Iowa, it also allows us to salute our hometown of Le Mars," Shelly Brown explained. "We wanted to do the show especially for Ice Cream Days."

Indeed, Ice Cream Days, which runs from Wednesday through Saturday, is a time when Le Mars, the home of Wells Enterprises, Inc. and Blue Bunny Ice Cream, can celebrate its status as "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

Along with music from The Browns, the festival will also feature an ice cream social, free root beer float events plus a "Conehole" exhibit, which is cornhole but with an ice cream twist.

However, this year's Ice Cream Days will be very different than past festivals, according to executive planning committee member Shannon Rodenburg.

"For years, Ice Cream Days was a time for the community to come together for a celebration," she explained. "This year, we've revamped the festival as a way to bring out-of-towners to Le Mars."

While such time-tested events like the Tri-State Cruisers Car Show (5 p.m. Wednesday); Municipal Band concerts (7:30 Wednesday); and the Ice Cream Day Parade (10 a.m. Saturday); will continue as usual.

But Rodenburg is also excited about new activities like a carnival with midway rides (3 - 9 p.m. Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday); and, even, an ice cream-themed performance from the Omaha Arts Circus (7:30 p.m. Friday).

In addition, there will be daily Scavenger Hunts, where visitors can spot historic highlights on downtown buildings, and Alley Art exploration tours, featuring public art displays and the large-scale murals on the alley walls of local businesses.

"We wanted to bring as much of Ice Cream Days to downtown Le Mars," Michaela Brown, who is also on the Ice Cream Days executive planning committee, explained. 

This includes street performers, live artists, food vendors, merchant mart and a kid's zone in or near the Olson Cultural Events Center, 3 First St. N.W.

"With gas prices as high as they are, more people are sticking close to home," Rodenburg said. "That's why most of Ice Cream Days events are either free or inexpensive enough for families."

Which will also include an outdoor Ice Cream Days closing show concert, featuring The Browns at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Olson Cultural Center.

"We'll be singing different types of songs, including many of our favorites," Shelly Brown said. "It will be a great way to cap off Ice Cream Days."

Eat ice cream, have fun, eat more ice cream

WEDNESDAY

5 p.m. Tri-State Cruisers Car Show, Olson Cultural Events Center

7:30 p.m. Kiwanis & Aktion Club Ice Cream Social, Foster Park

7:30 p.m. Municipal Band Concert, Foster Park

THURSDAY

9:30 a.m. Le Mars Chamber Coffee, Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor

1:00 p.m. Free Root Beer Floats, Plymouth County Historical Museum - Miller's Lunch

1:30 p.m. The Browns "Oh My Iowa" Show, Browns Century Theatre

2 p.m. Downtown Scavenger Hunt

4 p.m. Alley Art Exploration

4:30 p.m. Le Mars Arts Center Presents: Local Waters, Le Mars Arts Center

6 p.m. Family Bike Ride

6 p.m. Primebank Ice Cream Social

8:30 p.m. Outdoor Movie, Total Motors

FRIDAY

10 a.m. Downtown Scavenger Hunt

1 p.m. Free Root Beer Floats, Plymouth Historical Museum - Miller's Lunch

1:30 p.m. The Browns "Oh My Iowa" Show, Browns Century Theatre

2 p.m. Alley Art Exploration

2 p.m. Smile Contest and Ice Cream Social, Good Samaritan Society

2:30 p.m. Kid's Fun Fest, Olson Cultural Center

3 p.m. Carnival, Olson Cultural Center

4 p.m. Pony Rides, Olson Cultural Center

4:30 p.m. Live Artists, Behind Habitue Coffeehouse and Bakery

4:30 p.m."Conehole" Free Play, Olson Cultural Center

4:30 p.m. Giant Games, Olson Cultural Center

4:30 p.m. Street Performers, Olson Cultural Center

7:30 p.m. Omaha Circus Arts Ice Cream Days Show, Olson Cultural Center

SATURDAY

10 a.m. Ice Cream Days Parade, Central Avenue

10 a.m. Merchants Mart, First Ave., N.E.

10 a.m. Food Vendors, Knights of Columbus Parking Lot

10 a.m. Downtown Scavenger Hunt

Noon Balloon-making, bubble station and temporary tattoo station, Olson Cultural Center

Noon Carnival, Olson Cultural Center

Noon Alley Arts Exploration

Noon Celtic Dance Performance, Olson Cultural Center

Noon "Conehole" Free Play, Olson Cultural Center 

12:30 p.m. The Turn Around Dance Studio Performance, Olson Cultural Center

1 p.m. Central Dance Academy Performance, Olson Cultural Center

1:30 p.m. Absolute Science Magic Performance, Olson Cultural Center

1:30 p.m. Trains Across Iowa, Plymouth County Museum Gym

2:30 p.m. Postal Playhouse Performance, Olson Cultural Center

4 p.m. The Browns "Ice Cream Days" Closing Show, Olson Cultural Center

