WATCH NOW: Local Siouxland organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, gets beds to kids in need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Child bedlessness is a national problem, and it's something that Meredith Davies-Vogt, an East Middle School teacher, sees too often.

"I'll have a student who can't stay awake in class," she explained. "I'll ask why and the student will say, at home he sleeps with a blanket on the floor because he doesn't have a bed."

"It is heartbreaking because every child deserves to have a place to lay his head that is warm and soft and promotes a good night's sleep," Davies-Vogt added.

Looking for a solution, she started a Sioux City chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), an organization dedicated to building and delivering beds to kids in need in Sioux City, South Sioux City, North Sioux City, Dakota City, Sergeant Bluff and Hinton, Iowa.

It is a local offshoot of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which was founded by Luke and Heidi Mickelson, in Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2012. The organization garnered national attention after it was spotlighted in a segment of the web television series "Dirty Jobs" hosted by Mike Rowe.

Davies-Vogt and more than 100 volunteers worked to construct more than 100 beds during an all-day build day, Saturday at Crossroads Church, 920 West 21st. St., South Sioux City.

In addition to constructing and donating beds, the local SHP chapter also provides a mattress, linens, a pillow and a comforter.

"We had our first big build by building 56 beds right before Christmas (2021)," Davies-Vogt said. "Saturday's build will more than double that."

Luckily, SHP had a good group of volunteers that consisted of everybody from corporate executives to members of the Morningside University Mustangs female volleyball team.

But Davies-Vogt admitted there is still more demand for beds.

"A lot of people heard about Sleep in Heavenly Peace through Mike Rowe," she said. "Since that segment aired, the organization has become something of a movement."

"When more and more people realize that child bedlessness is a problem in Siouxland, I'm sure more people will help out," Davies-Vogt continued.

Indeed, it is a problem she sees frequently.

"There are always students with struggling families that teachers know about," Davies-Vogt said. "However, I'm sure there are kids who are possibly falling through the cracks."

This may be more problematic for families trying to make ends meet in an uncertain economy.

"There are times when providing a roof over your head is the only thing a mom and dad can do," Davies-Vogt noted. "Having said that, no kid should sleep on the floor in our town."

