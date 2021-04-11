WATCH NOW: Longtime Sioux City teacher reflects on 30 years in music education

"Daniel called the piece, 'Party Like It's 1984' -- which was my first year as a music teacher in Sioux Falls," May-Patterson said with a smile. "It starts off on a classical note. By the end, it turns into a samba, with egg shakers and everything."

May-Patterson's eyes light up when she talks about the string instrument students she teaches now, as well as the ones she's taught in the past.

Her career started with the Sioux Falls district and, then, she spent a year teaching music in Las Vegas. She's been a SCCSD instructor, a Morningside College adjunct professor and a private tutor ever since.

"Mostly, I've been a fourth-through-12th grade music teacher," May-Patterson said. "But I've had students ranging in age from 3 to 82."

Teaching came easy for May-Patterson. After all, an appreciation of music ran deep in her family.

With a composer and music professor as a dad and concert cellist for a mom, May-Patterson said she and her six other siblings where always surrounded by music.

"I spent most of my childhood in choirs and band," she said, laughing. "I thought every kid grew up in households with multiple pianos and surrounded by instruments because it was normal for me."