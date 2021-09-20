WATCH NOW: North High School Marching Band prepares for Starfest

SIOUX CITY -- At 6:45 a.m. most weekday mornings, band director Kamal Talukder gets to see the sun rise from the field at North High School.
"It's always a beautiful thing to experience," he said, noting that he and all of the members of the North High School Marching Band are busy practicing music long before classes begin.
"The students get here early," Talukder explained. "They have to really commit to be in band."
North's band will be hosting the 23nd annual Starfest marching band competition, beginning at noon Saturday, at Elwood Olsen Stadium, 3201 Peters Ave., on the campus of Morningside University.
Fourteen regional marching bands, some from as far away as Sioux Falls, will be competing in such categories as music performance, music general effect and marching execution.
Percussion and color guard will also be judged in separate categories.
"It will be great for my students to see what other schools are doing," Talukder said. "There are things we do that may be different than other schools. Plus there may be things we'll need to work on."
Talukder noted that the band members are simply happy that Starfest is going on at all.
"We couldn't have the competition last year due to COVID-19," he explained. "Our kids missed out on all of that."
Plus this year, freshmen and sophomore musicians will get to experience Starfest for the first time.
But at Starfest, everything is a group effort.
"The students are involved in every aspects of Starfest and so are our parent volunteers," Talukder said.
This is because the competition is, literally, an all-day event. Competitions will be taking place throughout the day, with the final contests slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Starfest will conclude with an award competition at 9:30 p.m.
All of the hard work is beneficial for students, Talukder said.
"They are developing a work ethic, acquiring time management skills while gaining self-confidence," he explained. "All of this will come in handy, no matter what they do in the future."
More than that, the students are making memories that will last a lifetime.
"The experiences and the friendship made in band will stick with them forever," Talukder said.