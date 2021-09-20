WATCH NOW: North High School Marching Band prepares for Starfest

SIOUX CITY -- At 6:45 a.m. most weekday mornings, band director Kamal Talukder gets to see the sun rise from the field at North High School.

"It's always a beautiful thing to experience," he said, noting that he and all of the members of the North High School Marching Band are busy practicing music long before classes begin.

"The students get here early," Talukder explained. "They have to really commit to be in band."

North's band will be hosting the 23nd annual Starfest marching band competition, beginning at noon Saturday, at Elwood Olsen Stadium, 3201 Peters Ave., on the campus of Morningside University.

Fourteen regional marching bands, some from as far away as Sioux Falls, will be competing in such categories as music performance, music general effect and marching execution.

Percussion and color guard will also be judged in separate categories.

"It will be great for my students to see what other schools are doing," Talukder said. "There are things we do that may be different than other schools. Plus there may be things we'll need to work on."

Talukder noted that the band members are simply happy that Starfest is going on at all.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}