WATCH NOW: Sioux City Art Center plans celebration for the 25th anniversary of its iconic downtown building

SIOUX CITY -- Exactly in the middle of the Sioux City Art Center's atrium is a gold plaque which covers up a mysterious time capsule locked away underneath.

According to development coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen, anyone who stands directly on top of the plaque can hear his voice reverberate inside of the 225 Nebraska St. gallery.

"I don't know why it happens, but it does," she said, testing out her theory. "The people who built this place obviously knew what they were doing."

On March 1, the Art Center will begin a 25-day celebration, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of its 45,500-square-foot facility.

The then newly-constructed building, opened on March 1, 1997, replaced the Art Center's previous 513 Nebraska St., the home of a former laundry and a Moose Lodge and Banquet Hall.

"Sioux Cityans knew the old Art Center mostly as the building with a big orange dot on its side," Art Center director Todd Behrens said. "25 years ago, people were excited that we weren't moving into an old space. The new Art Center was going into a facility that was specifically designed to display art."

From 6 to 9 p.m. March 1, the Art Center will be hosting a "Dream Big Mardi Gras Masquerade" party.

"We are encouraging everyone to don Mardi Gras masks and beads in order to help us toast 25 years of progress at the Art Center," Behrens said.

In addition to dinner, drinks and music, the party will also unveil the contents left behind in the atrium's time capsule after a quarter-century.

Once dusted off, the time capsule's mementos will become a part of a historic display.

Funds raised during the "Dream Big Mardi Gras Masquerade" will be directed to the H.H. Everist Jr. Endowment, in memory of Hubert Everist Jr., who was instrumental in the planning of the Art Center's new facility.

"The new building was a passion and a source of pride for Hubert and his wife, Margaret Ann Martin Everist," Behrens said. "The endowment seeks to support Art Center public education initiatives to help us use the building for its full potential."

The Everists were just one of the many art lovers who wanted to bring art to the community. Indeed, incorporation papers for the then-Sioux City Society of Fine Arts date all the way back to 1914.

Behrens, who has been with the Art Center since 2009, said much has changed over the years.

"Back in 1997, I think our Gilchrist Learning Center (the Art Center's adjoining, 220 Pierce St.,11,000-square-foot facility dedicated to art education classes and workshop) wouldn't have been on the radar of too many people," Behrens said. "In 2018, it became a reality."

Similarly, the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., as well as the nearby Three River, Gallery 103 and Art SUX Galleries now constitute a newly-formed and walkable art district in downtown Sioux City.

"Art is an important quality-of-component for Sioux City," Webber-Dreeszen said. "It will continue to be a part of the landscape of our downtown."

Continuing its silver anniversary, the Art Center will be hosting an Open House from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 5. Kids will have the chance to work with teachers by creating art that may be placed in the Art Center's new time capsule project.

"The new time capsule will go back into the floor of the Art Center's atrium on March 25," Behrens said. "The contents will not be seen again until March 1, 2047, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the Art Center's building."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.