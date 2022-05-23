WATCH NOW: Sioux City man reflects on being Big Head Todd and the Monsters superfan

SIOUX CITY -- Chris Myres considers himself a diehard fan of the bluesy rock group Big Head Todd and the Monsters.

So, how does the Sioux City economic development specialist display his fanaticism for the Boulder, Colorado-based jam band?

Well, the memorabilia that Myres displays on his living room mantel is an early indication for his Big Head Todd fixation.

However, the autographed onesies that he purchased for his then-infant sons, now age 14 and 15, puts Myres on another level of Monsters fandom.

So, when Big Head Todd and The Monsters come to play a concert at WinnaVegas Casino Resort on June 4, Myres will be there.

"I can't wait," he said with with a big grin.

Formed in 1984 by guitarist and vocalist Todd Mohr, bassist Brad Christerson and drummer Brian Nevin, Big Head Todd and The Monsters has acquired a cult following over the years. Along with guitarist/keyboardist Jeremy Lawson, the quartet was played countless sold-out shows in amphitheaters, festivals as well as at more intimate settings.

The group has earned raves from musicians like Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant, received applause from the Denver Bronco (during Super Bowl 50's Championship Parade) and was even heard in outer space when Space Shuttle Discovery crew members requested Big Head Todd's "Blue Sky" be played for them.

Big Head Todd has even helped to immortalized a well-known downtown Sioux City building. A photo of the former Riviera Theatre (now known as the RE/MAX City Centre) is on the cover of the band's 2002 album "Riviera." The photo was taken by Mohr, himself, according to a 2005 Sioux City Journal article.

Myres remembered seeing the band play at a Pickstown, S.D., casino back in the early '90s.

"Big Head Todd played a great set that night," Myres explained. "Even cooler, I saw the band hanging around the casino after the show."

"That must be one really accessible band," he thought at the time.

Subsequently, Myres began playing music from the band's 1993 "Sister Sweetly" album on the guitar with friends while a student at Briar Cliff University.

"Our neighbors probably hated it since we were pretty bad," he admitted. "Didn't matter because we loved the music so much."

Specifically, Myres appreciated the eclectic sound of Big Head Todd and The Monsters.

"They brought a lot of blues into their rock music," he said. "Plus they didn't always play typical radio-friendly music. The band played the music that they liked and that won them a lot of fans."

Indeed, Myres said Big Head Todd and The Monsters always flew a bit under everybody's radar.

So, he was please when the group played Sioux City's Saturday in the Park in 1997 and 2016.

"Now, 2016 was quite a while ago and Big Head Todd is due for a Saturday in the Park encore," Myres said. "Maybe, next year will be their year."

Until then, he is content on seeing the band plays at WinnaVegas.

"This will be the 10th time I've seen Big Head Todd and The Monsters play live," Myres said. "They've never put on a bad show yet."

