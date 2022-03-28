WATCH NOW: 'Splatter Room' allows participants to become Jackson Pollack wannabes

SIOUX CITY -- For some people, the act of painting can be relaxing, or even therapeutic.

But what if there were a room where you could splatter, splotch or splash anything -- or anyone -- in sight?

The Greatest Escape's Sami Garrison was originally on the fence about adding a "Splatter Room" exhibit to her 621 Floyd Blvd. escape room business.

That was before she and her family decided to don eye goggles, painter's ponchos and made a mess of things.

"I wasn't entirely sure painting could be fun," Garrison explained with a smile. "Then, I tried it and had a blast."

It had been more than six years that she and her family opened The Greatest Escape, which gave participants an hour to use their wits, skills and intellect to solve puzzles, crack codes and find keys that will ultimately allow them to escape up to three elaborately decorated theme rooms.

"My husband and I used to visit escape rooms around the Kansas City area," Garrison said. "We decided Sioux City needed its own series of escape rooms."

Over time, the Garrisons built a Mad Scientist room (for six to 15 players); an Old West Jail room (for five to 10 players); and an apocalyptic Countdown room, all of which proved successful.

Then COVID-19 came.

"Because of the pandemic, we had to close for more than 10 months," Garrison said. "Nobody wanted to be in an enclosed space during a pandemic."

Once COVID cases decreased, The Greatest Escape reopened.

"There were times when we thought the business would close for good," Garrison said. "Luckily, people missed having fun group activities and came back to the escape rooms."

However, the Greatest Escape's Splatter Room -- which officially opened on Saturday -- wasn't an escape room at all.

Instead, groups of two to 10 people can book the Splatter Room for an hour. They are provided with safety equipment, washable paint, and a canvas to indulge either their inner Leonardo Da Vinci or Jackson Pollack.

"People can either splatter on the canvas, on our walls of our room, and on each other," Garrison said.

Or in the case of Garrison's dad, splattering paint on the room's ceiling.

"We were wondering how soon our clean ceiling would get a paint splotch on it," she said with a grin. "My dad was able to do it in five minutes during a trial run."

Even though the Greatest Escape's escape rooms were designed for people of all ages, kids and families were the chief audiences.

The Splatter Room, Garrison said, would appeal to families, couples, friends and coworkers.

"I think the appeal is broader," she explained. "You can artistic, you can be messy or anything that you want."

More importantly, guests don't have to clean up after themselves.

"People can splatter as much as they," Garrison said. "We'll take care of the beautiful mess that they leave behind."

