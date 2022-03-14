WATCH NOW: St. Patrick's Day parade is a go for Thursday

SIOUX CITY -- Wearing a shamrock shirt, pants and cravat, a green velvet jacket with matching derby hat, and a pair of chartreuse-colored Chuck Taylor kicks, Mac Dolan certainly knows how to make a sartorial fashion statement.

So, how does he complete this questionable couture? With a shillelagh, of course.

"People will follow me in hopes of finding their pot of gold," Dolan said, standing on the street in front of his Work & Church Booze Parlor bar at 215 Fourth St.. "Or they'll call me the tallest leprechaun they've ever seen."

Either way, his all-emerald ensemble is a sure sign that Downtown Sioux City's St. Patrick's Day is right around this corner.

This year's parade -- which begins at Fourth and Iowa streets at 6 p.m. Thursday, going west to Fourth and Water streets -- will be the first official one in two years.

"We had a perfect track record when (Marty's Tap and Brioux City Brewery's) Kelly Quinn and I started the parade 14 years ago," Dolan explained. "Then, the pandemic hit, right before St. Patrick's Day in 2020."

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2020 and 2021 parades were limited in both size and duration. Very limited.

"Those years, the parades amounted to my family and the route was a quick trip around the block," Dolan said with a shrug.

Thursday night's parade will be a return to pre-COVID normalcy, with more than 50 floats lining up for this salute to the Emerald Isle.

However, the festivities will actually begin much earlier in the day for Dolan.

"We'll open Work & Church at 6 a.m. Thursday for our annual corned beef omelet feast," he said, noting that there will be plenty of coffee -- as well as Irish Car Bombs, Guinness and Jameson shots -- to wash down such a savory meal.

Throughout the remainder of St. Patrick's Day, Work & Church, in addition to Dolan's Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole (213 Fourth St.) and The Shack (213 Fourth St.), will offer Irish-inspired eats and drinks.

"(The Shack's co-owner and chef) Clay Lillie has a created a special menu of sliders that are specific for St. Patrick's Day," Dolan said.

Across town, Kelly Quinn's Marty's Tap (1306 Court St.) will offer its traditional corned beef and cabbage, beer and drinks specials in addition to holding a popular Irish jig contest.

According to Dolan, several local bars and eateries also will be celebrating the day named after St. Patrick, the Patron Saint of Ireland, with plenty of corned beef and cabbage.

While businesses have long seen the economic value of St. Patrick's Day, Dolan was surprised there hadn't been a dedicated parade, prior to the one he and Quinn started.

"I grew up in the Twin Cities, where the St. Patrick's Day Parade was a big deal," Dolan explained. "Since it was on the weekends up there, my dad would go to Mass and, then, celebrate St. Patrick's Day at the parade."

As he has for the past 14 years, Dolan's now 82-year-old dad will be in Sioux City with the rest of his family.

"Even if it isn't in your DNA, everybody gets to be Irish on St. Patrick's Day," Dolan said.

Well, that isn't concern for a Son of Ireland like Dolan, right?

"Actually, I took one of those ancestry tests and I'm only 17 percent Irish," he admitted. "There's plenty of Irish on my dad's side of the family while there's even more German on my mom's side."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.