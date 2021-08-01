WATCH NOW: Young pool players secure top rankings at championship tournament

SIOUX CITY -- On a quiet Saturday afternoon at the Corner Pocket Billiard Parlor, Karlee Sturges patiently informed her student Sophia Hagen on the strategies associated with playing pool.
"You need to try your best and you always have to look ahead," she explained. "More than anything, you need to have fun."
In case we didn't already mention it, Sophia, the student, is only five years old and can barely see over the pool table. And Karlee the teacher? She's nine years old and already a world champion.
Karlee was one of the members of the Siouxland Youth Pool League, who participated in the 31st annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) Championships, held July 22 - 25, in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Attracting players from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, the contest has historically showcased some of the best young pool players.
In the competition, Karlee was able to secure a third-place finish in the singles categories for her age bracket.
Which is amazing since she's been playing pool less than two years.
"I wasn't nervous at all," Karlee said of her tournament victory. "I just wanted to do well."
It might help to know that Karlee comes from a family of avid pool players. Her dad plays pool, and so does her uncle.
Also noteworthy is the fact that Karlee's cousins Liam Sturges, 7, and Adam Sturges, 12, also secured world rankings during the VNEA tournament.
Liam, Adam and 11-year-old David Hagen (Sophia Hagen's older brother), took home a third-place victory in a team category, while Adam finished first in singles for players in his age bracket.
"Our team's name is Triple Threat and so was one of the teams played against," Adam Sturges said. "Our Team Triple Threat beat the other Team Triple Threat. That was pretty cool."
Adam said he was so focused on the game that he didn't let the pressure get to him.
"It was all about playing pool," he said. "It didn't matter where you were playing it. You still want to do your best."
Which is exactly the attitude that league organizer Kia Lundgren wanted to instill in the young athletes.
"People think of pool as a game that was played in their parent's rec room," she said. "Instead, it is a sport that demands hand and eye coordination while also requiring plenty of strategic thinking."
Indeed, Lundgren has seen her youth league grow from six members, six years ago, to a league with more than 40 members today.
"(Pool) was huge in Siouxland when I was growing up," Lundgren said. "We had big youth and adult leagues for a long time."
However, trendier sports began to nudge billiard out of the way.
"When we started the Siouxland Youth Pool League, we knew it would be a great way to introduce the next generation to league play," Lundgren said. "If you get pool players when they're young, they'll stay with the sport."
This was the case with Adam Sturges, who was pleased with his VNEA achievements.
"A lot of the matches were pretty close," he said. "I think I'm a better player now than I was before the tournament."
So, does Adam feel like a world champion pool player?
"No, I just feel like myself," he said with a shrug.