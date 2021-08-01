WATCH NOW: Young pool players secure top rankings at championship tournament

SIOUX CITY -- On a quiet Saturday afternoon at the Corner Pocket Billiard Parlor, Karlee Sturges patiently informed her student Sophia Hagen on the strategies associated with playing pool.

"You need to try your best and you always have to look ahead," she explained. "More than anything, you need to have fun."

In case we didn't already mention it, Sophia, the student, is only five years old and can barely see over the pool table. And Karlee the teacher? She's nine years old and already a world champion.

Karlee was one of the members of the Siouxland Youth Pool League, who participated in the 31st annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) Championships, held July 22 - 25, in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Attracting players from as far away as Australia and New Zealand, the contest has historically showcased some of the best young pool players.

In the competition, Karlee was able to secure a third-place finish in the singles categories for her age bracket.

Which is amazing since she's been playing pool less than two years.

"I wasn't nervous at all," Karlee said of her tournament victory. "I just wanted to do well."