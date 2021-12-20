West High School offered an evening of student-penned plays

SIOUX CITY -- Savannah Brasch was feeling a bit frantic.

That may be expected, since the budding young writer would soon see her first-produced one-act play presented on stage at West High School.

"There are so many things going through my head," Brasch said, a couple of hours before showtime. "As soon as the curtain goes up, I'll calm down."

"The Christmas Crew" -- Brasch's comedic farce about a trio of department store elves who break into a home to escape blistery cold conditions -- was being paired with Nina Ochoa's one-act "Am I Crazy?" -- a searing drama taking place in a mental health facility.

The pair of plays, performed Dec. 16 and 17, was the first time that the school's fall production featured works written by West High seniors.

"Our drama teacher, who retired last year, hadn't been replaced," Brasch explained. "The school was originally going to skip the fall play and concentrate on the spring musical."

Brasch, on the other hand, had a different idea.

"I had written a play and Nina had written a play," she said. "I thought why not create an entire evening showcasing student-written plays?"

Taking charge of the idea, Brasch and her classmate Ashley Moran pitched the concept to school administrators who gave their OK.

"We auditioned actors, created sets and, even, did our own fundraising," Moran, who was both the show's producer as well as an actor, explained. "This is an entirely student-led project."

It also represented a return to the stage for Moran, who hadn't acted since COVID-19 canceled West's theater productions in 2020.

Brasch, who has appeared in many Sioux City Community Theatre productions in addition to school plays, was most recently featured in a New Stage Players' presentation of "Murder at the Pie Auction" in September.

"I could never stay away from theater for too long," she said.

Indeed, Brasch liked beginning the evening with dark psychodrama of Ochoa's "Am I Crazy?" before ending it with her own comedic variation on the movie "Home Alone."

"Nina's play raises awareness of mental health," she explained. "My play, 'The Christmas Crew' was simply designed to put on a smile on your face right before Christmas."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.