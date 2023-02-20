SIOUX CITY — Known to his friends and family by the nickname "The Duke," Lamarion Mothershead is a star athlete on West High School's football and basketball teams.

The 17-year-old is also experiencing a bad case of 'senior-itis."

"Yeah, I'm feeling the urge to move on," Mothershead admitted, inside the school's media center. "I'm ready."

Sa'Nya Hayes knows what Mothershead is going through. The 18-year-old Hayes -- a member of West's bowling team and a fan of TikTok videos -- is getting anxious for the school year to end.

Is she already counting down the days to graduation?

"It isn't that bad ... yet," Hayes said with a laugh.

Hayes and Mothershead also have another thing in common. Both understand the importance of February being Black History Month.

Black History Month actually began as national Negro History Week in 1926. Sponsors of the event chose the second week in February because it coincided with the birthdays of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass.

Gerald Ford was the first president to officially recognize Black History Month in 1976.

Ford called upon the public to "seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history."

"If we don't remember Black history, we'll forget about our past," said Hayes, who is the great-granddaughter of Richard Hayes, the longtime executive director of the Sioux City Human Rights Commission.

Mothershead agreed, acknowledging that Black History Month must address the strife many had experienced while celebrating everything they've accomplished.

In fact, Mothershead credited his mom Tamara Mothershead for always being there for him.

"I was raised by a single parent and my mom taught me to have a good work ethic and strive to be the best," he said. "My mom also taught me the importance of a higher education."

Next year, Mothershead will be attending Grand View University in Des Moines as a biology major with a desire to work in either sports medicine or as a physician assistant.

Like Mothershead, Hayes was raised by a single parent.

"Because of my mom, I know what it is to be a proud Black woman," Hayes said.

Hayes will be attending Wayne State College, in Wayne, Neb., as an early childhood education major.

She's already gaining valuable experience since she is currently an intern at nearby Loess Hills Elementary School.

Even though she had experienced health issues associated with epilepsy throughout her school years, Hayes never let it get her down.

"If I saw classmates sitting alone, looking sad, I'd sit by them," she said. "I wanted to be a role model and let them know I was their friend."

Mothershead also considers himself to be role model to younger students.

"If I had to give advice to kids who will be coming to high school next year, I'd tell them to find their passion and to dream big dreams," he said. "Might take a lot of hard work but it will all be worth it."