Moon landing planetarium shows

Planetariums in Wayne, Nebraska, and Cherokee, Iowa, both are presenting special shows this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

The Sanford Museum and Planetarium in Cherokee will show "The Eagle Has Landed" at 4 p.m. each Wednesday and Sunday in July. Private showings may be scheduled for groups of 10 or more.

The planetarium also will show "Dawn of the Space Age" at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on shows and times, visit the planetarium's website at https://sanfordmuseum.org/

The Fred G. Dale Planetarium at Wayne State College will show "Apollo 11: Man's First Steps on the Moon" at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Planetarium director Todd Young, who also teaches physics and astronomy at Wayne State, will present an interactive talk titled "One Small Step: Apollo 11 and the Future of Space Exploration" at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The talk is designed for people of all ages.

For more information, visit the planetarium's website at https://www.wsc.edu/planetarium