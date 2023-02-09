SIOUX CITY — In 39 years as a prosecutor, Mark Campbell handled hundreds of cases, appeared before dozens of judges, served under six county attorneys and tried 123 jury trials to a verdict.

Retiring on Friday after spending nearly four decades in the Woodbury County Attorney's Office, Campbell said it's been a rewarding career -- and totally different from the one he thought he'd have after graduating from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1983.

With an undergraduate business degree to go with his law degree, Campbell was planning for a career in business or corporate law. But he graduated in the midst of a recession, and companies weren't hiring lawyers.

So when he saw an opening for an assistant county attorney in Cherokee County, Campbell, in need of a job, decided to give it a shot. It sounded interesting, though he'd never really considered criminal law. It didn't take long for him to change career plans.

Mark Campbell retirement First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell sits at the prosecutor's table in a Woodbury County courtroom. He'll retire Friday afte…

"It turned out I really enjoyed criminal prosecution," Campbell said. "It was a lot more fulfilling than I ever could have imagined."

Nine months later in March 1984, Campbell moved to Sioux City after then-Woodbury County Attorney Pat McCormick hired him to fill a newly created position prosecuting drunken-driving cases. Those thoughts of being a corporate lawyer quickly were gone for good, Campbell said, as he found practicing criminal law satisfying.

"You really felt like you were contributing something of value and doing something of significance with your life. I realized there are not many positions in law that allow you to do that," he said. "Every once in a while you get a case where you really felt like you made a difference."

Scoring a conviction to send a dangerous person to prison, trying a case when no victim was available to testify, scouring textbooks written by the defense's expert witnesses -- those types of cases pushed Campbell through times when it could have been easy to get bogged down with the dozens of routine cases on his desk.

"There are times when the grind gets to me," he said. "This job's got great lows and great highs. I'm not going to miss the great lows. That's one of the things that made me reluctant to retire is the highs can be really good."

Mark Campbell retirement First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell was hired as an assistant Woodbury County attorney in March 1984 and spent the past 35 …

Ultimately, Campbell said, he decided a job that could require long hours and weekends in the office researching legal issues and preparing for trials was no longer worth all that time. After spending a recent holiday weekend in the office just to keep up with routine work, he decided it was time to step away.

"I got home and decided it's taking up too much of my life," Campbell said. "At some point I've got to call it quits."

Then-county attorney Tom Mullin appointed Campbell first deputy -- the highest-ranking assistant in the office -- in November 1988, a title Campbell held for more than 34 years, even after losing to Patrick Jennings in the 2006 election to replace Mullin.

Mark Campbell retirement First Assistant Woodbury County Attorney Mark Campbell talks about his 39-year career as a prosecutor, nearly all of it spent in Sioux City. R…

Born in Carroll, Iowa, and raised in Clarinda, Iowa, Campbell said he never had a reason to move from Woodbury County. He did apply once to be a district associate judge. After being passed over, he realized he was glad he wasn't chosen.

"This job gives me more control over what I do," he said.

Campbell was a constant in the county attorney's office for nearly four decades, adapting to ever-changing technology such as DNA testing, police body cameras, widespread surveillance cameras and cell phones -- all of which can provide solid evidence to support a prosecutor's case.

It's all aided his job, but Campbell said that at age 65, he's realized he hasn't been able to spend as much time seeing family and friends as he'd like. He'll move to Des Moines after retiring so he can be closer to them.

"I think it's time to spend more time with family," he said.

It's a decision he'll likely enjoy more than any handed down by a judge during his long career.